Lamar Consolidated ISD trustees each expressed their admiration to the Class of 2022 during commencement ceremonies this past week, and said they expected to see great things from the graduating seniors in the future.
“Graduation is a tremendous achievement,” said board Vice President Alex Hunt. “We know you have a bright future waiting for you and know you’re truly proud of yourself as you look back and reflect on all it took to get you here today.”
Joe Hubenak, board secretary, said: “Class of 2022, congratulations, your time has finally come.”
Board member Zach Lambert assured the senior class members they were ready for whatever the future held in store for them.
“Whether this is your first year here in Lamar CISD or whether you’ve been part of the Lamar family since kindergarten, we know you’re prepared and equipped with the tools to enter your next chapter in life,” Lambert said.
Trustee Mandi Bronsell congratulated the senior class for reaching the milestone.
“During your time here in Lamar CISD, you’ve shown your ability to remain flexible and navigate through any challenges presented before you,” she said.
Board member Kay Danziger said she expects to see more great things from the graduates as adults.
“You’ve displayed a work ethic, compassion, resilience and perseverance to push through and get the work done, and we know undoubtedly you will continue to do great things,” she said.
Trustee Jon Welch said the senior class has good reason to hold their heads up high.
“We want you to know how proud we are of each and every one of you, and how excited we are to celebrate you and all you’ve accomplished today,” Welch said. “Our Class of 2022 graduates are true game-changers and we can’t wait to watch you walk across the stage.”
Joy Williams, board president, wished the graduates well in their future endeavors.
“We wish you the very best as you go out into the world and we can’t wait to see all of the incredible things that you’ll accomplish next,” she said. “So congratulations to the class of 2022!”
Lamar Consolidated ISD Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens II also congratulated the seniors and inspired them to reach for the stars.
Abigail Opoku, the Salutatorian for the Class of 2022 at Foster High School, and Valedictorian Miguel Jimenez Gomez each challenged their classmates to reach great heights and never forget their friends or the memories they made at Foster High School.
Principal Jerry Kipping reminded the seniors all they had gone through in the past two years, most notedly a worldwide pandemic. The seniors were sophomores in March of 2020 when Covid-19 caused school district’s nationwide to shutter their doors and go to in-home learning.
“The Class of 2022 never set foot in Foster High School again that year,” he said. “Every spring activity from that date on was canceled in and around the building. The Class of 2022 will be forever known as the class that survived the world pandemic of the 21st Century.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.