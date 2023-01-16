Terry High School cheerleaders showed their school spirit during the annual LCISD Cheer Showcase held at Falcons gymnasium. Also strutting their stuff were cheerleaders from Lamar Consolidated, Randle, George Ranch, Fulshear and Foster high schools. The annual showcase provides an opportunity for the cheer squads to fine-tune their performances before competing at state UIL contest.

