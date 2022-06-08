2022-23 Rosenberg Lions Club scholarship recipients announced

The Lamar Consolidated ISD 2022-2023 Scholarship recipients were recognized and honored recently at the Lions Club meeting at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The families of the students as well as the career counselors from the schools were also present.
Lions are very involved in community service. They extend their mission of service every day in local communities, in all corners of the globe. The needs are great and their services are broad, including sight, health, youth, elderly, the environment and disaster relief. Lions Club international network has grown to include more than 200 countries and geographic areas.
For information regarding the Rosenberg Lions Club scholarship program, contact Lion Scholarship Chairs, Vickie Lynn Tonn at vickietonn@yahoo.com OR Mary Ward at marymsw100@aol.com OR Thea Leishman at tmmatdl@peoplepc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.