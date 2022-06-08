2022-23 Rosenberg Lions Club scholarship recipients announced

Pictured are:

(standing left to right)

Davinson Gomez from Lamar attending Texas State Technical College

Claire Evers from George Ranch attending UT Austin

Julia Evers from George Ranch attending UT Austin

Micah Chen from Foster attending UT Austin

Ashley Bautista from George Ranch attending UT San Antonio

Morgyn Sheridan from Lamar attending Texas A&M

(seated left to right)

Vickie Lynn Tonn, Two Year Director and LCIF Chair

Mary Ward, Club Service Chair

Thea Leishman, President

The Lamar Consolidated ISD 2022-2023 Scholarship recipients were recognized and honored recently at the Lions Club meeting at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The families of the students as well as the career counselors from the schools were also present.

Lions are very involved in community service. They extend their mission of service every day in local communities, in all corners of the globe. The needs are great and their services are broad, including sight, health, youth, elderly, the environment and disaster relief. Lions Club international network has grown to include more than 200 countries and geographic areas.

For information regarding the Rosenberg Lions Club scholarship program, contact Lion Scholarship Chairs, Vickie Lynn Tonn at vickietonn@yahoo.com OR Mary Ward at marymsw100@aol.com OR Thea Leishman at tmmatdl@peoplepc.com

