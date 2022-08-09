14-year-old raising money for playground equipment for children with special needs

Funny how little things impact children even when we think they’re not paying attention, and what can come of such impressions.
In the case of 14-year-old Lita Meyer, just watching her mother do her job when the young girl was only 7 is resulting in immeasurable blessings for special-needs individuals.
An idea comes to life
The Needville High School sophomore has been holding fundraisers for about three years now to raise money to purchase playground equipment for those with special needs.
“I originally got the idea when I was in second grade and my mom would substitute-teach special-needs kids,” Meyer recalled. “She would sit with them at recess and it was kind of like she was their second mom. They loved the slides and rock wall and swings, but most of them were too high or just not safe for them. It just broke my heart that my mom would have to usher them away. I knew how important that brain break from studies was for me, and they should be able to get that, too.”
Fast-forward to 2019, and the real work began with the birth of the non-profit “Special Toys 4 Special Needs” and fundraisers such as barbecue chicken dinners, bake sales, and other events being held to raise money for playground equipment for special-needs children.
COVID-19 delayed progress for a while, but now Meyer’s organization is planning its first major fundraiser, set for this weekend.
Fundraiser set for Aug. 13
The Special Toys 4 Special Needs dinner, dance and auction will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Columbus Hall on Texas 36 South in Needville.
A pork loin meal with all the trimmings, catered by P and F Catering in Damon, will be served at 7 p.m., and live music will be provided by Steel Country.
“On and off throughout the night, we’ll have games and such that will be involved with the music,” Meyer said, “and we’ll also have a bucket raffle.”
Tickets for the bucket raffle will only be sold at the event. Cost is five tickets for $20 or six books of five for $100.
Meyer’s dad, Cris, said a bucket raffle is similar to a basket raffle.
“You will buy tickets and there will be several items displayed, with a bucket by each one,” he said. “If you want that item, just drop your ticket in the bucket.”
He said the bucket raffle drawing will take place at about 10 p.m.
The live auction is expected to begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. and includes: trips to Cabo San Lucas and Costa Rica; picnic tables, barbecue pits and fire pits; fishing trips; a rib-eye dinner for 10 delivered to the top bidders’ home; a black labradoodle puppy; guns and ammunition; quilts; themed baskets; and much more.
Individual tickets to the fundraiser are $50, and tables of eight are $400.
“We’re hoping that by the end of this fundraiser we’ll have enough money to at least pay for the first playground and maybe start on the second one,” Meyer said.
All proceeds will be used for the purchase and installation of the playground equipment.
Playground locations chosen
The first locale chosen by Meyer to install the equipment is Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park, to be followed as soon as possible by similar equipment at Needville Elementary.
“I want the special-needs playground at the elementary school because that’s where I was when my original plan came to me,” Meyer said. “The middle school has no playground equipment of any kind, and there is no recess at the junior high and high school. But I still want special-needs kids of those ages to be able to play, so that’s where the idea of installing equipment for them at Harvest Park came from.”
Meyer said she wants special-needs individuals of all ages throughout the community to be able to enjoy the equipment, so installing it at Harvest Park, where it can be accessed all day, seemed only logical.
Included at that site will be swivel chairs that will spin, bounce and rock from side to side for autistic and Downs Syndrome children, as well as a ground-level merry-go-’round that allows wheelchairs to roll right aboard.
“The merry-go-’round can be used by other kids as well, so the special-needs kids and everyone will be included and no one will feel separated,” Meyer explained. “We’ll also have roller tables so they can lie on their backs and enjoy sensory items.”
Meyer said she expects the proceeds from this Saturday’s fundraiser, coupled with money earned at previous such events, will also cover the cost of pouring concrete and installing a special base for the equipment.
Once that playground is complete, said Meyer, the plan is to install a similar one at the elementary school.
Grateful for such compassion
Needville Harvest Festival President Chris Janicek said the organization’s board members are grateful for the donation.
“Not only will special-needs children and their parents or guardians be appreciative of the playground, but the entire community will be,” he said. “It opens up a window and fun opportunity for them that they otherwise would not have if it weren’t for Lita Meyer’s determination to see this goal to its fruition.”
The special-needs playground equipment will be located between the existing original playground and the pavilion adjacent to the large, enclosed building at the park.
Janicek praised Meyer for her selflessness and willingness to help others, and her parents agreed they are proud of her and hope the fundraiser is a huge success.
“We’re incredibly blessed to have a child with a heart for others and who is so community-minded,” said Meyer’s mom, Shay.
In addition to her non-profit organization, Meyer volunteers for her church, First Baptist of Needville, and for the Needville Blue Jay athletics program.
“I have helped with a couple of fundraisers for athletics and am also getting into playing piano for the youth worship service at my church,” she said.
A long-distance runner who participates in 1,600- and 3,200-meter races, Meyer also runs cross-country and plays tennis and soccer, and enjoys woodworking and welding. She broke the school record for the 3,200-meter race her freshman year and is a straight-A student.
Although it will be a couple of years before she graduates, Meyer has considered applying for running scholarships and perhaps even continuing to run after college.
“I’m not sure what I want to do, yet,” she said. “I’ve even thought about being an Air Force mechanic.”
Whatever she decides on, success seems likely to follow her.
But for now, her main focus is Saturday’s fundraiser.
Purchase tickets now
“Tickets will be available at the door if we don’t run out, but they are almost gone,” Meyer said.
Tickets should be purchased by Friday, Aug. 12, by calling Cris Meyer at 832-595-4027 or Shay Meyer at 832-595-4028.
Anyone who wishes to volunteer or donate may also call those numbers.
Find Special Toys 4 Special Needs on Twitter at #whatifeveryonecouldplay.
