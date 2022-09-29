Rosettes and ribbons galore

Glenda Zwambag has been doing needlework since she was 6 years old and she’s painted for the past 40 years. The decades of experience paid off big time last week when Zwambag earned six purple rosettes at the 86th annual Fort Bend County Fair.
She entered 33 projects in the Adults Creative Arts Department competition.
Zwambag said she’s been working on the projects all year. She’s been entering projects in the fair for the past 35 years, except for the two years when the competition was canceled due to the Covid pandemic.
“I work full time as a nurse at the Medical Center and take calls,” she explained. “I also usher at the Hobby Center and Galveston Theater for fun. I enjoy doing this as a hobby as my job is stressful.”
She said she gives away her projects as gifts to friends.
Zwambag won rosettes for her needlepoint artwork, paired hummingbird glass artwork, flower painting done with coffee, and her Valentine globe, Easter bunny cutout and a counter top decoration of a couple strolling by a lake with swans.
The Adults Creative Arts Department accepts projects in 12 categories each year: baked goods, canned goods, needlepoint, quilting, sewing, antiques, arts & crafts, sewing machine, antiques, collections, visual arts, photography, floral, holiday. Competition is open to any adult who lives in Fort Bend County and new contestants are always welcome to compete.
Ba-dum, Ba-dum, ba-dum ba-dum...Adrian Garcia is apparently a fan of Stephen Spielberg and the “Jaws” movie. Adrian won a purple rosette for in the arts & crafts division for his creation of The Orca, the boat in “Jaws.”
Shawn Thielemann won a purple rosette and Best of Show in the canned goods division for her Ghost Pepper Salsa. She also earned a purple rosette in baked foods/breads division for her cream cheese pecan kolache roll.
