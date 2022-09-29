 Skip to main content
Rosettes and ribbons galore

Glenda Zwambag earned six purple rosettes at this year’s Fort Bend County Fair. She entered 33 projects in the Adults Creative Arts Department’s annual competition. 
ROSETTE WINNER!

Glenda Zwambag won six rosettes at the 2022 Fort Bend County Fair, including one for this Easter decoration. She entered 33 projects.
ROSETTE WINNER

Glenda Zwambag shows off another purple rosette she won at this year’s fair. She entered her Halloween wall hanging in the Holidays contest division.
ROSETTE WINNER!

Glenda Zwambag won six purple rosettes in the adults creative arts competition this year. She entered 33 projects, including this needlepoint heart.
ROSETTE WINNER!

Glenda Zwambag won a purple rosette for her painting with coffee.

Glenda Zwambag has been doing needlework since she was 6 years old and she’s painted for the past 40 years. The decades of experience paid off big time last week when Zwambag earned six purple rosettes at the 86th annual Fort Bend County Fair.

She entered 33 projects in the Adults Creative Arts Department competition.

Zwambag said she’s been working on the projects all year. She’s been entering projects in the fair for the past 35 years, except for the two years when the competition was canceled due to the Covid pandemic.

“I work full time as a nurse at the Medical Center and take calls,” she explained. “I also usher at the Hobby Center and Galveston Theater for fun. I enjoy doing this as a hobby as my job is stressful.”

She said she gives away her projects as gifts to friends.

Zwambag won rosettes for her needlepoint artwork, paired hummingbird glass artwork, flower painting done with coffee, and her Valentine globe, Easter bunny cutout and a counter top decoration of a couple strolling by a lake with swans.

The Adults Creative Arts Department accepts projects in 12 categories each year: baked goods, canned goods, needlepoint, quilting, sewing, antiques, arts & crafts, sewing machine, antiques, collections, visual arts, photography, floral, holiday. Competition is open to any adult who lives in Fort Bend County and new contestants are always welcome to compete.

Fort Bend County has some creative adults

Best of Show!
BEST OF SHOW!
Rosette winner!
ROSETTE WINNER!
Rosette winner!

See the projects in Building D at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds throughout the final week of the Fair. See list of rosette winners and photos on pages 8A, 9A and 1B in today’s issue of The Herald.

