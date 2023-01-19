Rosenberg officials unanimously approved staff to apply for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternative Grant focused on revitalizing and redeveloping the Avenue H/US-90A corridor.
Joe Esch, Director of Economic Development, spoke to the council during Tuesday’s meeting, explaining the need to revamp the increasingly populated area.
“If you look at the US-90A corridor and you go up and down, you see there is not a continuation where if you are a person trying to walk, in a wheelchair or bicycle, your ability to go from one end of 90A to another is not possible,” Esch said. “We also do not have plans, construction drawings or elements that prioritize the areas we want to focus on and the cost associated with being able to construct it.”
The corridor was once selected by the Houston-Galvestion Area Council for an in-depth analysis of existing conditions and provided detailed recommendations to enhance livability in the area.
The 2015 Livable Centers Study provided planning options for developing transportation alternatives to improve the corridor.
The TxDOT grant was found by staff members as part of recommendations from the study, according to the resolution.
“It is for alternative means of transportation for non-vehicles,” Esch said. “There are four elements in that grant either on-network, which would be on a TxDOT roadway or off-network, which is not on TxDOT.”
The grant can also be used for easy non-construction projects such as striping roadways and planning efforts, Esch said.
The city’s preliminary application indicates the project will be to develop a pedestrian and bike master plan for avenues H and I from the Rosenberg-Richmond city limits to the Highway 36 interchange.
“It’s not focused on anything except making it safe for those with alternative forms of transportation,” Esch said. “The grant is for safety and other elements. The scope of the study will tell us more.”
Applicants must submit a three-page summary outlining the area, the project and its estimated cost due to the agency by Jan. 27.
TxDOT will then review the applications until March and if selected, the city will then submit a full application which will be due by June, Esch said.
Approval will be known by September or October and all funds must be used within three years, Esch said.
Esch added that there is a potential the city may not have to match the grant’s total if selected.
For more information or to watch the full meeting, visit http://rosenbergtx.new.swagit.com/videos/205826.
