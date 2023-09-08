Wednesday, Aug. 30
1:14 a.m., warrant served, 2120 4th St.; RPD.
3:44 a.m., suspicious activity, 27309 Southwest Fwy; Texan Hyundai.
3:59 a.m., disturbance, 290o block of Airport Ave.
6:18 a.m., warrant served, 5305 Ave. I; CVS Pharmacy.
7:08 a.m., animal call, 1423 Hemple Dr.
7:36 a.m., accident/crash, 2406 B F Terry Blvd. in front of City Star.
11 a.m., theft, 3215 1st St.; 7-11.
11:48 a.m., disturbance, 1900 block of Louise St.
1:38 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. I & Bamore Rd.
3:49 p.m., accident/crash, 3200 FM 2218.
3:52 p.m., sex offense, 27927 Southwest Fwy.; Motel 6.
4:10 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. I & Miles St.
4:11 p.m., warrant served, 1410 Williams Way Blvd; FBCSO.
4:25 p.m., burglary, 3300 block of Ave. F.
4:52 p.m., noise complaint, 900 block of Cole Ave.
5:06 p.m., accident/crash, Millie St. & Ave. I.
5:51 p.m., auto theft, 2400 block of Ruby St.
7:10 p.m., assault in progress, 1000 block of Klare Ave.
8:09 p.m., suspicious activity, 1300 block of Callender St.
9:23 p.m., disturbance, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
10:55 a.m., warrant served, 1750 Crabb River Rd.; Burger King.
11:14 p.m., animal call, 4600 block of Bartagrass Dr.
11:17 p.m., SWAT summoned, 12300 block of Meadow Hollow Dr.
11:24 p.m., disturbance, 1000 block of Klare Ave.
Arrests Wednesday, Aug. 30
5:02 p.m., female, 63, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
5:23 p.m., female, 41, of Richmond, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
7:16 p.m., female, 20, of Houston, driving while license invalid.
11:40 p.m., male, 43, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
Thursday, Aug. 31
12:31 a.m., noise complaint, 1018 Sally Anne Dr.
1:09 a.m., suspicious activity, 2811 Ave. H; Carquest.
5:35 a.m., animal call, 1700 block of 7th St.
5:46 a.m., suspicious activity, 708 Damascus Rd.; Engelbrecht Manufacturing.
6:48 a.m., warrant served, 708 Damascus Rd; Engelbrecht Manufacturing.
8:13 a.m., accident/crash, 26633 Southwest Fwy; in front of Southwest Kia.
8:22 a.m., accident/crash, 1210 Mystic River Ln.
9:13 a.m., disturbance, 1900 block of Louise St.
11:16 a.m., suspicious activity, 2000 Ave A; Becerra Park.
11:59 a.m., accident/crash, 28211 Southwest Fwy; in front of Arby’s.
12:13 p.m., suspicious activity, 6300 block of Orange Blossom Ln.
1:36 p.m., theft, 3215 1st St; 7-11.
1:39 p.m., accident/crash, 919 Brooks Ave.
1:42 p.m., disturbance, 5101 Ave. H Ste 35; Dollar General.
2:11 p.m., theft, 3215 1st St.; 7-11.
2:22 p.m., theft in progress, 5101 Ave. H; Dollar General.
3:16 p.m., threat, 3500 block of Rychlik Dr.
3:23 p.m., theft, 940 3rd St.; Dostal’s Jewelry.
3:57 p.m., accident/crash, 24614 Southwest Fwy; in front of Verizon Wireless.
4:03 p.m., suspicious activity, 3902 FM 762; Walgreen’s.
4:08 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & 3rd St.
4:08 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & 4th St.
5:23 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & 1st St.
6:03 p.m., noise complaint, 900 block of Cole Ave.
6:46 p.m., suspicious activity, 1800 block of City Hall Dr.
7:43 p.m., suspicious activity, 8300 block of Silent Deep Dr.
8:29 p.m., criminal mischief, 1000 block of Lane Dr.
9:39 p.m., criminal mischief, 28382 Southwest Fwy; Oyo Hotel.
9:42 p.m., suspicious activity, 1300 block of Hemple Dr.
11:18 p.m., noise complaint, 1400 block of 8th St.
Arrests Thursday, Aug. 31
10:55 a.m., male, 50, of Rosenberg, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
4:29 p.m., male, 24, of Richmond, unlawfully carrying weapon; warrant.
5:48 p.m., male, 36, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
8:52 p.m., male, 38, of Rosenberg, possession of drug paraphernalia.
