onday, May 26
2:15 a.m., suspicious activity, 3707 Ave. H; Fiesta.
2:45 a.m., suspicious activity, 1636 Minonite Rd. Ste 600; Anytime Fitness.
6:56 a.m., accident/crash, 1636 Southgate Dr.
7:26 a.m., disturbance, 1910 Louise St.
7:37 a.m., animal call, 1215 Celaya Ct.
9:04 a.m., theft 3619 Ave. H; Texas Storage.
10:15 a.m., threat made, 1910 Louise St.
10:38 a.m., warrant service, 300 block of Mulcahy St.
12:02 p.m., assault in progress, 4814 Ave. H; Woodland Inn and Suites.
12:12 p.m., fraud reported, 2210 4th St; Rosenberg PD.
1:15 p.m., warrant service, 100 block of 6th St.
2:08 p.m., warrant service, 4700 block of Woodway Ave.
2:15 p.m., accident/crash, 3121 1st St.
2:21 p.m., suspicious activity, 1317 Mahlmann St.
4:12 p.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd. & I-69 frontage rd.
4:30 p.m., criminal trespass, 28382 Southwest Fwy.; Oyo Hotel.
4:39 p.m., auto theft, 3133 Ave. H; Smart Choice Auto.
5:19 p.m., disturbance, 6622 Reading Rd.; Bluewave Car Wash.
5:42 p.m., accident/crash, Spacek Rd. & Bryan Rd.
6:18 p.m., animal call, Patton Rd. & Randon School Rd.
7:59 p.m., assault, 2300 block of Leaman Ave.
8:03 p.m., harassment, 2120 4th St.; Rosenberg Pd.
8:21 p.m., narcotics complaint 7204 Town Center Blvd.
9:42 p.m., disturbance, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
10:26 p.m., noise complaint, 4720 Reading Rd.
10:31 p.m., narcotics complaint, 1217 Westwood Dr.
Apt 1507;
10:59 p.m., noise complaint, 819 Lane Dr.
11:54 p.m., warrant service, 1400 block of Richmond Pkwy.
11:43 p.m., suspicious activity, 7145 Reading Rd.
11:52 p.m., accident/crash, 3310 SH 36 N.
Arrests Monday, June 26
8:37 a.m., female, 27, of Rosenberg, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (felony); 14 warrants (10 from Rosenberg).
11:33 p.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
Tuesday, June 27
3:40 a.m., suspicious activity, Falling Moon Ln. & Eagleton Dr.
3:59 a.m., disturbance, 1700 block of 7th St.
7:53 a.m., disturbance, 915 Cole Ave.
8:07 a.m., accident/crash Reading Rd. & Minonite Rd.
9:49 a.m., disturbance, 819 Lane Dr.
10:01 a.m., suspicious activity, 915 Cole Ave.
10:19 a.m., theft reported, 816 Blume Rd.
10:54 a.m., theft reported, Progress 5101 Ave. H Ste 35; Dollar General.
11:05 a.m., theft reported, 23801 Brazos Town Xing; Academy Sports.
11:11 a.m., suspicious activity, 24401 Brazos Town Xing; Kroger.
11:47 a.m., violating city ordinance, 1000 block of 1st St.
1:03 p.m.,weapon reported, Town Center Blvd. & Vista Dr.
1:01 p.m., accident/crash, 28000 Southwest Fwy.
1:08 p.m., suspicious activity, 1317 Mahlmann St.
1:46 p.m., accident/crash, 4520 Reading Rd.
2:12 p.m., theft reported, 900 block of 2nd St.
2:23 p.m., deceased person, 2600 block of 7th St.
3:18 p.m., violating city ordinance, I-69 frontage rd. & 1st St.
3:20 p.m., disturbance, 2406 B F Terry Blvd Ste 200; VC Massage.
3:23 p.m., weapons reported, 4900 block of Greenwood Dr.
3:59 p.m., theft reported, 900 block of Ave. E.
4:22 p.m., abandoned vehicle, 1100 3rd St.
4:42: p.m., disturbance, 6622 Reading Rd.; Bluewave Car Wash.
5:11 p.m., suspicious activity, 500 block of Seabourne Meadows Dr.
5:51 p.m., harassment, 8100 block of Silent Deep Dr.
6:02 p.m., accident/crash, 4th St. & Ave. L.
6:33 p.m., suspicious activity, 2131 B F Terry Blvd; Caliber Collision.
7:03 p.m., animal call, Bernard Ave. & Bamore Rd.
7:42 p.m., suspicious activity, 800 block of Summer Village Way.
8:37 p.m., disturbance, 1005 Herndon Dr; Dairy Queen.
9:41 p.m., warrant service, 1750 Crabb River Rd.; Burger King.
10:23 p.m., noise complaint, 2400 Ruby St.
Arrests Tuesday, June 27
4:44 a.m., male, 44, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch victim); public intoxication.
11:30 a.m., male, 25, Fort Bend County, warrant.
11:54 a.m., female, 32, of Rosenberg, assault.
4:59 p.m., male, 67, of Rosenberg, 5 warrants-Rosenberg.
5:30 p.m., male, 59, of Rosenberg, theft $750-$2,500.
5:51 p.m., female, 33, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
10:43 p.m., male, 27, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
