Rosenberg man witnesses Russian ‘carnage’ up close

KHERSON, Ukraine — A Rosenberg resident living in Ukraine said he has witnessed up close the “carnage” committed by Russian troops, and Russian soldiers abandoning their tanks and military vehicles as they run out of fuel. “There is carnage everywhere. I have seen it,” Terry Gately said in an exclusive interview with The Herald on Thursday.
“The Russian tanks and military vehicles are running out of fuel, and when they do, the Russian soldiers abandon them. Then, the Ukrainians set the tanks and military vehicles on fire.”
Gately is on a self-funded mission trip to Ukraine to help “street kids” and orphans. He’s been there since Dec. 28, 2021. Gately said the Russian attack eight days ago was unexpected by the people of Kherson, a city of about 280,000, where he lives with his girlfriend.
He said he was sleeping at 5 a.m. when a friend woke him up and said, “Terry, it’s started.”
“No one really believed it would happen, even the Russians who live here didn’t think Russia would invade,” he recalled.
Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin’s insistence that Russians living in Ukraine are being mistreated, Gately said the Russians and Ukrainians have a fondness for each other.
“They don’t hate each other. They like each other. They go to each other’s festivals. They are friendly with each other. This is simply a Putin thing.”
Gately said some of the fighting has occurred close to his apartment.
He said a hungry Russian soldier fired his automatic rifle about six times while standing out in front of an appliance store where Gately had purchased a toaster days before.
“I believe he was just trying to keep people away, scare them off,” Gately recalled, “because once he finished shooting, he broke the window and went inside to find some food. When he didn’t find anything to eat, he came outside and sat on the curb and began crying.”
Gately said the Russian soldiers he’s talked to have told him they were not expecting to invade Ukraine. They told him they were not ready for a protracted engagement.
“They said they ran out of fuel for their tanks and vehicles and they ran out of food,” Gately told The Herald. “Some of the soldiers were crying. Many of them are nothing more than little boys, maybe 16 years old. They are crying and saying they want to go home to their mothers and families.”
Gately said his apartment is in the heart of the city where fighting has all but stopped.
“I can still hear an intense battle going on just outside the city, maybe 10-15 miles away, and the Russians and Ukrainians are still fighting over a major bridge about five miles from my apartment, but it is quiet where I live now.”
The city is on an 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew, but most citizens stay off the streets during the day, he said. He said he and other civilians have ventured out over the past several days in the search of food.
“There is nothing to eat,” he said. “All the food is gone. I talked to the owner of a grocery store and noted that his shelves are a little thin and he told me he hasn’t received a shipment in days. I asked him when he could expect another shipment and he just raised his hands and said he didn’t know.”
Gately said living on the Gulf Coast of Texas prepared him for the siege.
“I am pretty stocked up on food,” he said. “I’ve lived through hurricanes so I went ahead and prepared in advance, just in case. Like everyone here, I didn’t think the Russians would invade but I wanted to be ready just in case.”
He said he purchased the remaining meat available — about 25 pounds of hamburger and beef tongue.
“My girlfriend went crazy,” he recalled. “Don’t worry, I know what I’m doing. I’m taking care of us. Later, when there was no more food, she was glad I had bought the meat.”
Gately said he visited another store on Wednesday. It was closed but someone had broken a window and he could see people inside.
“I didn’t go in because the store is located across the street from a government building, which is now a Russian command post.”
Gately said a Russian officer confronted him outside the store.
“He wanted to know what we were doing and what was going on,” Gately recalled. “I told people were inside getting supplies for babies — Pampers, formula, diapers — and he said OK. I could tell he was a Christian. He asked me where I was from and I said Texas, and I asked him if he wanted to see my passport or driver’s license but he just smiled and said it was OK. Then he asked me if I needed a car. Sure, I said, it’s a long walk back to the center with all these supplies. So we packed the supplies in their military vehicle and they drove it to the center. They made three trips back and forth.”
Finally, the officer asked Gately if he needed anything from the store.
“That would be stealing,” I told him. “He said, no, this is not stealing. This is war.”
Gately, who was in his apartment kitchen when he contacted The Herald by cell phone, said city officials have done a good job of keeping the utilities going. He said the water and power have gone off intermittently but only for short periods of time. Like most citizens in Kherson, Gately said he took plenty of cell phone videos and photos of the carnage he has seen.
“I had to delete all the photos and videos I took once the Russians occupied the town,” he said. “I didn’t want to be caught with those images on my cell phone.”
He asked The Herald to refrain from using his photograph with the story because it may help the Russians identify him and put his life in jeopardy. Gately said he is uncertain of what news is getting out of the country.
“We don’t really know what they are saying back home about the invasion,” he said. “But I’m boots on the ground here, and I can tell you that the Russian soldiers I’ve talked to don’t want to be here and feel like they’ve been lied to by Putin. He told them it would be over in two days and they would be back home. But here they are, eight days later, hungry, cold and out of fuel.”
He said he keeps up with the goings-on in the nation’s capitol of Kyiv because he has friends living there and they talk via cell phone frequently. Gately said the Russian tanks have left the city and only about 100 Russian soldiers remain.
“I kept thinking to myself, why doesn’t everyone pull out their deer rifle and shoot these soldiers, then I realized this isn’t Texas, they don’t have deer rifles here. They don’t own firearms, like we do in America.”
