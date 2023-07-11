Longtime Rosenberg resident Juan Silva Jr. has taught youngsters how to box for decades, but he’s facing his biggest battle yet: a bruising fight with the weather and father time.
Juan’s 1110 Carlisle St. garage, which he has used as a gym for the past several years, is in need of repair.
Weather has eroded the roofing on the garage, allowing water inside the aging structure.
The city has forbidden Juan from using the garage for training until it can be repaired, he said.
“The wood inside is pretty good but the roof is in bad shape,” Juan said.
He’s hoping folks will help him with the funding for a new roof.
“I would do it myself but I can’t afford to,” he said. “I don’t know how much it will cost, but it’s not a big garage.”
Juan has been boxing since he was 16.
“I used to pick fights with bigger boys just so I could fight them,” he recalled. “I loved to fight. I was good with my fists.”
Eventually, he channeled his thrill of fighting into boxing.
Juan boxed as an amateur for about five years and compiled a record of 30 wins and 8 losses before economics forced him to find a steady job.
He became a welder.
But Juan and Vernon Goerlitz teamed up in the 70s to open the Twin City Boxing Club.
They taught dozens of kids each year how to box and defend themselves.
Juan said he would weld during the day and rush straight to the gym after work to help Vernon train fighters.
“My wife understood,” he said. “She understood what boxing meant to me and why it was important to me to spend so much time at the gym.”
Juan made certain to train his own children how to defend themselves.
“One time, one of my daughters knocked a man out with just one punch,” Juan recalled. “He was picking on her and put him on the ground. She was only 15.”
Juan’s son, Juan “Bam Bam” Silva III, who has since passed away, competed in the Junior Olympics.
“I thought for sure he would go on to compete in the Olympics and win a medal and go pro,” Juan said.
Twin City boxers often won the lion’s share of prizes at regional and state bouts, he said.
Juan said he and Goerlitz taught more than just how to punch and block punches.
He said they taught their students discipline, self-respect, morals and principles.
After Goerlitz’s passing, Juan continued to train young fighters off and on.
In 2005, he started training out of his garage.
“People tell me all the time, so-and-so has a bigger gym than you. You train in a garage. And I tell them, some of the best fighters in the world were trained in small gyms, smaller than my garage even. It’s not the size of the gym that counts, it’s the quality of training that matters most.”
Juan said he has coached generations of boxers.
“I have trained young boxers who grew up and had kids of their own who they brought to me to train,” he said.
Juan doesn’t do much of the physical training anymore. Other coaches do that.
“I will sometimes come out and watch and see what they are doing right or doing wrong and correct them,” he explained. “If I see something they are not doing correctly I will show them how to do it correctly. Sometimes I do the pads work.”
The Covid pandemic shut everything down in March 2020, including Juan’s small one-room gym.
Weather and age have kept the gym closed since the pandemic ended.
Juan figures he still has plenty of coaching years in front of him — if he can get that darn roof repaired.
“The only thing keeping me from training another generation of boxers is my garage roof,” he said. “If I can get it repaired, I can reopen my gym and teach a whole new generation of young people how to defend themselves.”
Anyone who wants to donate can call Juan at 346-493-8647.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.