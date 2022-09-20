In a letter thanking the City of Richmond for its generous support over the years, the T.W. Davis Family YMCA asked the council to consider a $1 million community investment over the next five years to support the T.W. Davis Family YMCA Capital Development Project.
The detailed plan, laid out before the Richmond City Commission Tuesday, explains a demolition and subsequent renovation plan for the existing site on Thompson Road in Richmond.
“Your steadfast partnership has helped to deliver youth education, outreach and wellness programs that meet community needs - empowering children, teens, adults, seniors and families to thrive,” YMCA of Greater Houston President & CEO Stephen Ives said in a letter to Richmond City Manager Terri Vela.
“The city of Richmond’s leadership and support are critically needed as we work to engage the community and reposition the T.W. Davis Family YMCA to better serve the City of Richmond, making our neighborhoods stronger, healthier and vibrant - impacting generations of Richmond residents,” Ives added.
Proposed new expansion would take place on the southern half of the southwest side of the existing structure and would include a new outdoor aquatics facility as well as a studio, multi-purpose room and locker rooms. Demolition would take place on the southern portion of the existing structure to allow for the proposed improvements.
Future expansion would take place on the northwest corner of the southwest side of the building, closest to Thompson Road. The estimated cost of the project sits at $11,053,585, accounting for $7,905,585 in hard costs, including cost of work, escalation and contingencies, and $2,648,000 in soft costs.
Estimates for the project including every proposed site feature rises to $16,846,585. Data from the study will be used to project the number of membership units the YMCA can expect, determine the range of membership fees residents are willing to pay, provide relative interest in major facility features and programs and assess the image of the YMCA in the community. The study defines the primary market area as anywhere within a 12-minute drive time (or roughly 6.5 miles) from the location.
Within that radius, 803 respondents completed phone interviews, with most of those interviewees falling between the ages of 30-59. Seventy-three percent were male. Of those polled, 88% had a positive opinion of the YMCA, while 54% of those polled expressed at least some interest in joining the YMCA or taking programs hosted by the YMCA.
The study projected the YMCA could grow membership to a market penetration of 8.2%, with young adult memberships going for $37, adult for $59 and seniors for $47.
According to the proposal, 10% of the roughly 2,700 YMCA facilities across the country are undergoing major capital improvements or redevelopments at any time, with 48 new centers opening yearly.
Under the pre-funding timeline, architectural programming and scope definition would start in November and run into the middle of December, with conceptual design starting at the end of November and carrying through January.
Cost modeling and funding support would begin at the start of February.
No action was taken on the item at the meeting, but the request is being considered.
