The six-year old cold case of the murder of Lorraine Diaz has finally been solved, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says.
Diaz, a mother of two, was killed by her boyfriend in Richmond January 11, 2017 in what the FBCSO calls a gruesome murder.
Johnny Minh Dang, who was arrested by Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force Nov. 29, shot Diaz to death before setting her vehicle on fire in a rural location off FM 762 in Richmond, south of George Ranch High School.
Diaz’s body was found in the trunk of the car after emergency crews extinguished the fire.
Dang, 33, was considered a prime suspect in Diaz’s death early in the investigation, but detectives say there was insufficient evidence to charge him with the crime.
Sheriff’s detectives, with support from the Texas Rangers, reopened the case and continued the investigation, when a break came in the fall with additional information leading to the arrest of Dang.
“This was an especially brutal murder of a young woman,” FBCSO Detective Scott Minyard said. “I am extremely thankful for the diligent efforts by detectives originally assigned to this case and our Texas Rangers partners, Ranger Pete Luna and Ranger James Wilkins.”
Dang remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail on $500,000 bond and is charged with first-degree murder. Additional charges are expected.
“Our detectives and our Texas Rangers partners worked tirelessly to solve this cold case,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said. “They never gave up, and their persistence ultimately led up to identifying and arresting the suspect of this heinous crime.”
First-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of death or lifetime in prison. To be charged with capital murder, it msut be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant intentionall or knowlingly caused the death of another who was acting under lawful duty.
Defenses against first-degree murder can include lack of intent or intoxication.
Dang is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
