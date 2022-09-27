The Richmond City Commission adopted the fiscal year 2023 budget on Monday.
The city’s budget year begins Oct. 1.
“The budget of $71.3 million provides for excellent city services while simultaneously lowering the tax rate .02 cent, from $0.680000 to $0.660000,” City Manager Teri Vela said.
Richmond has consistently decreased the tax rate over the last 11 years while ensuring the budget will support city services, she said.
Commissioner Alex Bement put the tax rate decrease in perspective. “I would like to point out we have effectively lowered the tax rate, but it results in increased tax revenues due to increased property values and the additionally constructed buildings to the tax roles,” he explained.
Property Taxes are based on home values determined by the Fort Bend Central Appraisal District.
“The budget was prepared strategically to meet the city’s needs as the city continues to grow, while allowing for flexibility to ensure excellent operational and service levels are maintained,” Vela added. “This approach provides for an increase in salaries, competitive wages to attract quality workforce, continued focus on capital improvement projects including street repairs for potholes, curbs and gutters, and repaving of street surfaces, as well as maintaining assets such as vehicles and Information Technology.”
The spending plan also includes surface water projects, and water and wastewater projects to improve the city’s existing infrastructure ensuring Richmond is ready for the new year.
