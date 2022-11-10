Republicans elected judges in 4 of 9 races

Four years ago, a blue wave swept Fort Bend County Republican judges out of office. On Tuesday, two of those winning Democrat judges lost their re-election bid.
Two other Democrat judges who took office four years ago were ousted in the March primary election.
O’Neil Williams and Sherman Hatton join Democrats Frank J. Fraley and Ronald Rolnick, who lost their re-election bids in March.
Still, Democrats snapped up five of the nine judgeships. Four district court seats were up for election and five county court at law seats.
Republicans will serve as judges of two of the four district courts and two of the five county court at law courts.
Democrat Surendran K. Pattel edged Republican Edward M. Krenek in the race for the 240th Judicial District.
Pattel grabbed 50.01% of the vote, or 121,448 votes, compared to 121,412 votes for Krenek — a difference of 36 votes.
No doubt, Krenek will demand a recount and the Republican could make up the deficit with votes still to be counted, if there are any.
Political newcomer Steve Rogers, a Republican, defeated incumbent O’Neil Williams in the race for 268th Judicial District. Rogers garnered 50.25% of the vote, or 121,593, compared to 120,398 by Williams — a difference of 1,195 votes.
Incumbent Republican judge Walter Armatys lost his re-election bid. Armatys, judge of the 328th District Court, drew 49.92% of the vote, or 120,834 votes.
His Democrat opponent, Monica Rawlins took home 50.08% of the vote, or 121,206 votes — a difference of 372 votes.
Chad Bridges, who lost his re-election bid four years ago, will once again don a black robe. Bridges defeated Democrat challenger Stephen Longoria in the race for the 458th Judicial District.
Bridges snapped up 50.12% of the votes, or 121,223 votes, compared to 120,660 by Longoria — a difference of 563 votes.
Incumbent County Court At Law No. 1 Judge Chris Morales was elected to another term of office.
He defeated Democrat JaPaula Kemp 124,256 votes to 117,850, or 51.32% to 48.68%. Incumbent Jeff McMeans, a Republican, lost his re-election bid to Democrat Tyra McCollum, who captured 50.01% of the votes cast in the County Court At Law No. 2 race.
McCollum grabbed 120,923 votes to McMeans’ 120,868 — a difference of 55 votes.
No doubt, a recount will be demanded, which could change the outcome of the election.
Juli A. Mathew, a Democrat who became the first Indian ever elected to a judge’s bench in the U.S. when she was elected to County Court At Law No. 3 four years ago, won a second term of office on Monday by defeating Republican challenger Andrew Dornburg.
Mathew drew 50.76% of the votes cast, or 122,798. Dornburg garnered 119,142 votes, or 3,656 fewer votes than Mathew.
Democrat Toni Wallace, who was elected to office four years ago by the blue wave that swept Republican judges out of office, appears to have won a second term of office as judge of County Court At Law No 4. Wallace, who battled breast cancer during her first term of office, defeated Republican candidate Courtney Rosen Kovach, daughter of the late attorney Rocket Rosen of Richmond.
Wallace grabbed 50.17% of the votes, or 121,202 votes, compared to 120,365 votes by Kovach — a difference of 837 votes.
Perennial candidate Dean Hrbacek, a Republican, appears to finally have been elected to public office.
Election results show Hrbacek defeated Democrat Sherman Hatton Jr. in the County Court At Law No. 6 race. Hrbacek drew 50.11% of the votes cast, or 121,002, compared to 120,448 by Hatton — a difference of 554 votes.
