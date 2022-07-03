Report of the 2021 activities of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission

County’s 200th birthday celebration draws near The Fort Bend County Historical Commission is busy planning the county’s 200th birthday cele…

The Fort Bend County Historical Commission had a productive year in 2021. Commission Chairman Christ Godbold recounted the commissions many activities and accomplishments last year.

He said the commission is slowly resuming activities. It had 56 members who gave approximately 2,500 volunteer work hours. Full commission meetings transitioned to a hybrid in-person and online format by the end of 2021.

While reaching quorum, the meetings still have lower attendance than meetings before the pandemic. Most committees are continuing to work, with members especially completing tasks that can be done at home or on their own. One committee, which requires work in the commission office, remains at a standstill.

We are struggling to find commission members to work on this committee and also to provide a presence in the commission office.

Awards and honors

The commission presents the Bert E. Bleil Heritage Award for outstanding achievements in historic preservation. “In 2021, we gave the award to Chuck Kelly of Sugar Land,” Godbold said. “Normally this is done in an evening reception at a local events facility. However, in 2021, we were unable to hold the reception and instead gave the award at the second quarter full Commission meeting.

“At this writing, it does not appear that we will be able to hold the evening reception again until 2023.”

(A somewhat hybrid second quarter commission meeting and reception was held earlier this spring for former Commission Chairman and longtime Fort Bend Museum Director Michael Moore.) During the 2021 first quarter meeting of the commission, Dianne Wilson was presented the Commissioner of the Year award for 2020. The 2021 Commissioner of the Year is Clint Drake. He was honored during the first quarter meeting of 2022. He wrote an extensive paper on the history of Fort Bend, the log cabin built by the settlers from the Lively in 1822.

Public Affairs Committee

The Public Affairs Committee also provided an unmanned booth giving information about the role and activities of the commission at the Fort Bend History Association’s event, Texian Market Days. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented committee members from staffing the booth as they normally do, Godbold said. This committee contributed an estimated 110 work hours.

Cemetery Committee

The largest committee of the Historical Commission is the Cemetery Committee. Members of this committee performed a ground penetrating radar survey of a prehistoric cemetery and photographed artifacts from a previous investigation of this site. This work was completed to assist an application for acquisition of the cemetery by the Nature Conservancy. The committee also researched two historic cemeteries for Texas Archeological Stewards, prepared artifact maps and photographs for a report on the Barnett Cemetery, assisted the city of Beasley in avoiding the disturbance of an unknown cemetery there, and obtained Texas Historic Cemetery Designation for two cemeteries.

Members of the committee also worked with Fort Bend County Parks and Recreation department to determine fencing bounds and options for the Kuykendall gravesite, searched Fort Bend County deed records for information about historic cemeteries and monitored the condition of five endangered historic cemeteries. They contributed 583 volunteer hours to the commission.

Research, Markers Committee

The Research & Markers Committee discussed goals for beginning a digital inventory of county historical markers and evaluating which ones need to be part of a refinishing project in the coming year. An appointee took 48 photos of markers in Rosenberg, Richmond, Beasley, Booth, Needville, Stafford, and Sugar Land for the digital inventory. About 20 of those need to be refinished. Marker applications were submitted in 2021 for Orchard Cemetery (Subject), Pleasant Hill Cemetery (Replacement-HTC), and the Bullhead Convict Labor Camp/ Sugar Land 95 (Subject-Undertold Marker Program-HTC). All were approved.

Two markers were dedicated last year: Mamie and A.P. George and the First United Methodist Church, Fulshear. The Williams Family marker was also installed but has not yet had a formal dedication ceremony. Lastly, a marker for Holy Family Catholic Church in the casting process and will hopefully be received and dedicated in 2022. Members of the Research & Markers Committee worked more than 75 hours in 2021.

Jaybird Monument

The city of Richmond and Fort Bend County moved the Jaybird Monument from a plaza next to City Hall to Hodges Bend Cemetery which contains the remains of James Shamblin whose name is on it. Members of the public petitioned for this change (or the monument’s destruction) due to its commemoration of past racist events and individuals. Plans call for signage to be placed at both the plaza and the cemetery to fully describe the events of the Jaybird-Woodpecker Feud and give it proper context.

Historical Preservation Committee

The Historic Preservation Committee of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission has been one of its most active in 2021. Members of the Historic Preservation Committee divided portions of the county between themselves (some of this prior to 2021) and began taking surveys in their areas.

Surveys are being completed in Katy, Richmond, Rosenberg, Sugar Land, Needville, Guy, Damon and most recently Orchard. Members of the committee toured the Cole Theatre in downtown Rosenberg, a former movie and performing arts theater in the Art-Deco style in preparation to include it in their surveying efforts and in larger efforts by the owner to restore the structure and pursue a historical marker for it. A survey of Fulshear has been completed and a member has volunteered to complete surveys in the Booth-Crabb-ThompsonsGeorge Ranch area.

The Historic Preservation Committee worked with the Cultural Resources Committee to identify homes along FM 2977 that pre-date 1981 for comment on a TxDOT project to widen that road. The committee met several times during the year, accrued 440 volunteer hours and completed about 50 surveys in 2021.

Cultural Resources Committee

“Fort Bend County is a fast growing county with development taking place in multiple locations and infrastructure repairs and improvements occurring in others,” Godbold said. “As such, the CHC receives many Section 106 requests each year, often for cell towers and the like which are routed to its Cultural Resources Committee. Two outstanding areas of continuing concern are the Brazos River railroad bridge at Richmond and an antebellum sugar purgery in the Arcola area. Union Pacific maintains the railroad bridge at Richmond and has determined that it is better to replace the bridge which dates to near 1900 rather than to repair it.

Union Pacific has been in mitigation conversations with the City of Richmond, the CHC, the Army Corps of Engineers and other interested parties. It is not clear what the status of the bridge replacement project or mitigation is at this time. The CHC continues to monitor the situation. Second, an antebellum sugar purgery in the Arcola area is on the outskirts of the Sienna housing development. It may be the only remaining such purgery still standing in the country. Development has not yet reached the site but will do so eventually.

In the past, the CHC reached out to the development company responsible for Sienna to discuss preservation of the site with limited success. The CHC continues to monitor the purgery but has not received any updates regarding plans for the site.

Oral History Committee

The Oral History Committee continued working in 2021. It completed three interviews and placed those transcripts and abstracts on the commission’s website. There are now 267 interviews available for reading and research. Two more are in the completion process. Additional interviews are in the works. The committee worked 170 hours in 2021.

‘Mission Walker’

In May and June of 2021, the “Mission Walker” Edie Littlefield Sundby walked the 300 miles of the Old Spanish Trail highway (AltUS90) from San Antonio to the Texas border with Louisiana. Communities along the route were invited to get involved. Fort Bend County Historical Commission members contacted the cities on the route including Rosenberg, Richmond, Sugar Land, Stafford and Missouri City. Interested persons were invited to walk along with Ms. Sundby and inform her about the history and heritage of those communities as she walked through them.

Commission members were also among those who walked with Ms. Sundby. The Commission’s chair contacted the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office to inform them about Ms. Sundby’s walk. The Public Affairs Committee arranged for newspaper coverage. Ms. Sundby documented her trip on her Facebook page. In 2021, the Fort Bend CHC began to consider goals for 2022 which include improvement of the commission’s educational offerings, promotion of historical and cultural sites in the county; and improvement of the diversity of appointees and volunteers.