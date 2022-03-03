Rash, Hadi in runoff election

Democrats Sonia Rash and Husein Hadi are heading to a runoff election in the race for Precinct 3 justice of the peace. Rash earned 4,768 votes in Tuesday’s Democratic election, or 48.31% of the 9,869 votes cast in the election.
Hadi drew 3,249 votes, or 32.92% and Patricia David garnered 1,852, or 18.77%. Because none of the candidates earned more than 50% of the votes cast, a runoff election is required. The winner will face Republican Justin Royce in the November general election.
Royce was unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican primary election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.