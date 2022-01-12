Tuesday’s tri-meet between Terry, Lamar Consolidated and El Campo was senior night for the Rangers at Lamar Consolidated Natatorium in Rosenberg.
The Rangers also celebrated multiple strong showings in the pool. The Lady Rangers’ 400-meter freestyle relay team, Lyanna De Leon, Marlenn Camacho, Leah Rincones and Raven Jordan, won its event with a time of four minutes and 46.36 seconds.
Terry also finished second in the girls’ 200-yard medley relay (2:19.58) and the boys’ 200-yard medley relay (1:57.08).
Junior Ambar Pineda finished second in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle with a time of 8:23.40.
The Lady Rangers 200-yard freestyle was second with a time of 2:04.86, and the boys were also second with a time of 1:47.17.
Junior Lyanna De Leon was second in the backstroke with a time of 1:17.50.
Lamar Consolidated junior Dustin Goodrich won the boys’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.00. He also won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.44.
The Mustangs’ 400-yard freestyle relay team, Manuel Galarza, Yovanny Gaona, Frank Rodriguez and Dustin Goodrich, earned first place with a time of 4:29.51.
Senior Melanie Valencia was second in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:11.85.
The following are the top results from Tuesday’s tri-meet:
Girls 200 medley relay— 1.El Campo, 2:04.76; 2. Terry A, 2:19.58; 3. Terry B, 2:33.48; 4. Lamar Consolidated, 2:24.76.
Boys 200 medley relay— 1. 1. El Campo, 1:56.95; 2. Terry, 1:57.08; 3. Lamar Consolidated, 2:35.16.
Girls 200 free— 1. Allison Vallejo, El Campo, 2:39.02; 2. Ciara Frisbie, El Campo, 2:50.02; 3. Baylie Lopez, El Campo, 2:50.39; 4. Michelle Marquez, Lamar Consolidated, 3:02.04; 5. Ambar Pineda, Terry, 3:04.45.
Boys 200 free— 1. Kaden Beal, El Campo, 2:35.4; 2. Manuel Galaraza, Lamar Consolidated, 2:38.87; 3. Cole Srubar, El Campo, 2:46.10; 4. Hayden Sheng, Lamar Consolidated, 2:48.14.
Girls 200 IM— 1. Allison Evans, El Campo, 2:49.9.
Boys 200 IM— 1. David Vallejo, El Campo, 2:37.66.
Girls 50 free— 1. Juliann Little, El Campo, 26.65; 2. Rachel Evans, El Campo, 27.34; Railey Wallis, El Campo, 27.38; 4. Raven Jordan, 27.68; 5. Melaine Valencia, Lamar Consolidated, 31.20; 6. Marlenn Camacho, Terry, 31.46; 7. Michelle Marquez, Lamar Consolidated, 32.75; 8. Jordyn Taylor, Terry, 33.08.
Boys 50 free— 1. Dustin Goodrich, Lamar Consolidated, 23.00; 2. Carson Whitington, El Campo, 23.96; 3. Colin Felan, Terry, 24.72; 4. Connor Sugawara, Terry, 25.14; 5. Dylan Cook, El Campo, 25.38; 6. Ian Sugawara, Terry, 26.08; 7. Hendrick Hundl, El Campo, 26.93; 8. Ivan Moreno, Terry, 27.60.
Girls 100 fly— 1. Juliann Little, El Campo, 1:06.90; 2. Kendall Beal, El Campo, 1:07.66; 3. Lyanna De Leon, Terry, 1:22.98; 4. Julianna Torres, Lamar Consolidated, 1:23.82.
Boys 100 fly— 1. Zane Garner, El Campo, 1:00.55; 2. David Vallejo, El Campo, 1:05.53; 3. Ivan Moreno, Terry, 1:20.34; 4. Hayden Sheng, Lamar Consolidated, 1:44.54.
Girls 100 free— 1. Rachel Evans, El Campo, 1:01.65; 2. Melanie Valencia, Lamar Consolidated, 1:11.85; 3. Estela Trevino, Terry, 1:12.01; 4. Ciara Frisbie, El Campo, 1:14.77; 5. Mariana Erazo, Terry, 1:22.57; 6. Julieana Rodriguez, Lamar Consolidated, 1:36.05; 7. Precious Cyrus-David, Lamar Consolidated, 1:49.06; 8. Adirenne Nugent, Terry, 1:56.35.
Boys 100 free— 1. Dustin Goodrich, Lamar Consolidated, 50.44; 2. Dylan Cook, El Campo, 55.66; 2. Connor Sugawara, Terry, 55.66; 4. Colin Felan, Terry, 56.08; 5. Carson Whittington, El Campo, 56.98; 6. Yovanny Goaona, Lamar Consolidated, 1:12.53; 7. Gus Kalji, Lamar Consolidated, 1:35.37.
Girls 500 free— 1. Baylie Lopez, El Campo, 7:25.35; 2. Ambar Pineda, Terry, 8:23.40; 3. Carolina Galeana, Terry, 8:59.69; 4. Kristen Bolanos, Terry, 9:31.26.
Boys 500 free— 1. Cole Srubar, El Campo, 7:29.77.
Girls 200 free relay— 1.El Campo A, 1:52.16; 2. Terry A, 2:04.86; 3. El Campo B, 2:12.42; 4. Terry B, 2:18.10; 5. Lamar Consolidated, 3:00.06.
Boys 200 free relay— 1. El Campo, 1:41.34; 2. Terry, 1:47.17; 3. Lamar Consolidated, 2:00.68.
Girls 100 back— 1. Kendall Beal, El Campo, 1:07.31; 2. Lyanna Del Leon, Terry, 1:17.50; 3. Madison Garcia, Terry, 1:24.83; 4. Allison Vallejo, El Campo, 1:25.68; 5. Marlina Erazo, Terry, 1:35.35.
Boys 100 back— 1. Zane Garner, El Campo, 1:02.86; 2. Kaden Beal, El Campo, 1:09.29; 3. Ian Sugawara, Terry, 1:10.14; 4. Octavious Mendieta, Terry, 1:27.70.
Girls 100 breast— 1. Riley Wallis, El Campo, 1:16.60; 2. Allison Evans, EL Campo, 1;25.40; 3. Estela Trevino, Terry, 1:29.11; 4. Leni Bechschmid, Terry, 1:44.55; 5. Bianca Martinez, Terry, 1:54.98.
Girls 400 free relay— 1. Terry, 4:46.36; 2. El Campo, 5:15.91; 3. Lamar Consolidated, 6:15.56.
Boys 400 free relay— 1. Lamar Consolidated, 4:29.51; 2. El Campo, 4:49.84.
