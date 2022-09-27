Rainosek’s rabbits named grand champs

For the first time ever, Cinco Ranch High School freshman Payne Rainosek, 14, entered a pen of three rabbits in the Fort Bend County Fair Livestock Show. But one time was all it Payne needed to take home the grand champion banner and buckle.
His pen of rabbits will be sold on Thursday at the junior livestock auction.
He is the son of Perry and Stephanie Rainosek of Katy.
Payne shared the secret of his success: keep the rabbits cool.
“AC helps,” he explained.
It was also the first time Kolby Cooley, 13, has ever showed livestock at the county fair. And like Payne, she also won a buckle and banner.
Kolby exhibited the reserve grand champion pen of rabbits. Kolby, a member of Jordan High School FFA, said her older sister, Kendall, 16, offered her tips on raising rabbits. Kendall has raised rabbits in the past.
Kolby said she plans to use the money she receives from Thursday’s auction for college. Her parents are Karmen and Blake Cooley. Sixty-eight pens of rabbits were entered in the contest.
