MARQUITA GRIFFIN: How did you become this year’s featured artist?
ELIZABETH MARIE: Marlene Dame of Treasure Hunters Gallery, and an HRA board member, is passionate about art. She coordinates the selfie walk tapestries with the businesses surrounding the festival area, and it was her idea to feature an artist’s work to promote the festival. Last year was the first, with the winning entry being an enhanced photo of the Richmond railroad bridge crossing the Brazos River by Rita Cinquemani.
I wanted to submit for 2023 and began working on my piece. I knew from attending the 2022 festival I had to make it about art, cars, dogs, and everything Richmond and Texas. I began with the sunset and water reflection from my Angel Transitions painting and isolated the dog from my Blue Puppy Dog painting. I asked Dave Mateer, a professional photographer, to take the picture of the Richmond water tower. And, of course, I found old photos of all things Texas: Cadillacs and pretty girls. I knew when I finished that it was a winner.
MG: And how does that feel?
EM: It’s beyond exciting to be the 2023 Featured Artist. There is something exhilarating about having a vision come to fruition and being celebrated. To be recognized for my vision and talents of how I see Art In The Bend and communicate it to the festival attendees — it has a special meaning. Not only this year but for all the years to come. It’s about the celebration of art.
I love that people get connected with me as an artist and as part of the community. And after Art In The Bend, I’ll continue to support the Historic Richmond Association and the economic development goals of the City of Richmond, which is the main sponsor of Art In The Bend. I’ll continue to go where guided and create art that yearns to be expressed.
MG: What can the public expect from you?
EM: I’ll have a booth this year. I’ll be selling my art, including these super great piggy banks and enchantment boxes and continue my $10 print palooza sale that was featured at Fort Bend Art Center. I’ll also have my books for sale, and I’m happy to autograph them.
MG: Why do you feel events like Art in The Bend are important to a community and the artists who live within it?
EM: I truly love when an artist sells their work, [and] there is something about meeting an artist and [then] purchasing their artwork for your home or office. So Art In The Bend is a super high for me [because] as an artist, I get to meet the folks who will embrace my art in their home or as gifts. I believe that feeling happens to all artists. Festivals are the one real opportunity to connect on a level that photos on the Internet just can’t do.
Follow Elizabeth Marie on FACEBOOK @ elizabethmariefineart
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.