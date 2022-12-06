SUV driver charged with hitting motorcycles, fleeing

Two people were injured Sunday when the motorcycles they were riding were t-boned by the driver of an SUV who left the scene of the accident. Authorities arrested the driver of the SUV a short while later.
According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, the hit-and-run deputies responded to a call of a hit-and-run accident on SH 36 near Needville around 4:30 p.m.
Deputies reported that the driver of the SUV failed to yield the right of way and struck the motorcycles, which were traveling north on SH 36.
The driver of the SUV did not stop and render aid, or provide identification — such as a driver’s license and vehicle insurance — as required by state law. The SUV was apparently damaged in the crash and came to a stop about two miles away where peace officers arrested the driver.
Two of the motorcycle riders were taken to the Texas Medical Center for treatment. One of the motorcycle riders had numerous injuries and was listed in critical condition. The other was listed in stable condition on Monday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.