Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies arrested suspects Prince Ivery, 17, and Pharoah Bloodsaw, 17, for an aggravated robbery at an apartment complex in Katy.
On January 28, 2022, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in the 6800 block of Gaston Rd. in Katy. The victim reported two suspects known to him had entered his vehicle, threatened him with a rifle and stole the victim’s vehicle before fleeing. Both suspects were located at a nearby shopping center. The victim’s stolen property was recovered by FBCSO.
After further investigation, detectives with the Robbery-Homicide Unit learned that both suspects were connected to a previous aggravated robbery reported on January 19, 2022. The victim in that case exited a restaurant in LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch when both suspects showed a firearm, stole the victim’s vehicle and fled. The vehicle was later recovered in San Jacinto County.
Both suspects remain in FBCSO custody in the Fort Bend County Jail. Ivery is charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery with a bond set at $75,000 for each charge. Bloodsaw is also charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery in addition to Possession of Controlled Substance and Assault with a bond totaling $151,000.
“The Sheriff’s Office reminds our residents to be cautious and check your surroundings at all times, especially when entering your vehicle,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan.
