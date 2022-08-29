A Brookshire man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of flower vases from a Rosenberg cemetery in June has been indicted.
A Fort Bend County grand jury indicted Rolando Trevino, 63, on one count of theft of material: copper/bronze/brass/aluminum, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Trevino was arrested June 9 around 9 p.m. with 17 brass urns believed to have been stolen from Davis-Greenlawn cemetery, 3900 B.F. Terry Boulevard, authorities reported.
A registered sex offender, Trevino was charged with 17 counts of theft from a grave, each one a state-jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail and a $10,000 fine.
“I’m really glad they finally caught this guy,” James Duke, general manager of Davis-Greenland Funeral Directors in Rosenberg, told The Herald immediately after Trevino’s arrest. “Any individual that would stoop so low and act in such a despicable manner deserves to spend time in jail.”
Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White credited the department’s newly created Strategic Enforcement Team (SET) with catching Trevino.
