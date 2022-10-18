Stafford police have arrested a Houston man they believe responsible for the theft of two political signs.
Eduardo Lepe and an accomplice are accused of stealing two signs belonging to Republican candidates around 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the 2400 block of South Main in Stafford.
The Stafford PD criminal investigations unit uncovered Lepe’s identity, which led to his arrest Oct. 12. Authorities said Lepe confessed to his role in the crime. He has been charged with sign theft, valued at $100 or less, and with criminal mischief, damage valued at $100 or less.
His case will be heard in municipal court. Stafford police continue to seek a second individual seen in a security video of the area. The video shows a white pickup truck stopping in front of the sign and two men exiting the vehicle, ripping down the signs and putting them in the back of the pickup truck before leaving. The license plate on the truck could be seen on the video.
The second suspect is described as 5-foot, 5-inches tall to 5-foot, 8-inches tall, thin build with dark hair and believed to be 18-30 years of age. See images on Stafford PD Facebook page.
