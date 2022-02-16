KATY (AP) — Two Harris County sheriff deputies were shot and wounded Tuesday after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who was struck and killed, authorities said.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened Tuesday night in Katy. Gonzalez said via Twitter that both officers were hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Gonzalez, the deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots being fired. When deputies arrived, Gonzalez said, the suspect shot at the deputies and the deputies returned fire.
The deputies were hit and the suspect was declared dead at the scene. Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said during a news conference Tuesday night that the original call for service, by an occupant of the home, was at 8 p.m. and was regarding a discharge of firearms within the residence.
Toquica said one of the deputies was struck in the right leg. The other deputy was struck in the leg and also grazed in the head and left ear
