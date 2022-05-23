Stafford pastor charged with indecent assault

On Wednesday, May 18, Gregorio Maldonado, 44, pastor of Casa de MA'AM located in the 10500 block of W. Airport in Stafford, Texas was arrested by Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies for indecent assault.
He is in custody at the Fort Bend County jail with a bond set at $10,000.
A victim came forward with allegations of Maldonado committing indecent assault against her since 2020.
The charge of indecent assault is a Class A misdemeanor which carries the possibility of up to a year in a county jail and a maximum fine of $4,000.
The investigation is ongoing as other victims have come forward with similar allegations.
Anyone with information concerning Maldonado’s alleged assault is encouraged to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit at 281-341-4686.
