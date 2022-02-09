This week’s sermon is titled “The God of Blessings and Woes” given by Rev. Jeff Gantz.
Things of interest to others:
42nd Annual Spaghetti Supper and Auction will be this Saturday, February 12 from 5:00-7:00pm. Tickets are available at the door.
Mark your calendar for Vacation Bible School! This summer will be go on a Quest for God’s Great Light on Adventure Island from June 20-24. Signup can be found on our website.
St. John’s United Methodist Church
400 Jackson Street
Richmond TX 77469
281-342-6631
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.