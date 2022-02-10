Fort Bend County Sheriff’s detectives in partnership with members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested suspect Joey Wood, 40, for an aggravated robbery at a residence in Katy.
On January 28, 2022, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at a residence on the 28400 block of Hazel Trail in Katy. The suspect displayed a weapon, threatened the victim, and stole property before fleeing.
After further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued and Wood was arrested on February 3, 2022. Wood remains in Fort Bend County Sheriff’s custody at the Fort Bend County Jail and is charged with Aggravated Robbery. His bond is set at $150,000.
“Our investigative team and our Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force partners continue to work diligently to get violent offenders off our streets,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff, Eric Fagan. “This arrest is proof that our efforts are working.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.