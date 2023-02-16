ONGOING

n The Garden Club of Richmond is again offering No. 1 “fancy-leafed” caladium bulbs for sale, which the club explained is best for the Fort Bend area. Bulbs can be pre-ordered and will be available for pick-up on March 1, 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Joseph’s Coffee & Cigars, 202 Morton Street in Richmond. Bulbs are only sold in batches of 25 of a single color. Prices, including tax, are $36 for 25 bulbs, $68 for 50 bulbs and $134 for 100 bulbs. To order, contact Nancie Rain at 713-898-8359 or nrain@comcast.net or Roberta Terrell at 281-343-9932 or robertaterrell@gmail.com. Feb. 17 is the last day to place an order, and all orders must be paid for in advance.

n The Fort Bend Black Heritage Society of Rosenberg presents a Black History Month exhibit throughout the month of February. The event takes place Feb. 1-28 at Jewel’s Treasure Chest, 909 Sixth St. Rosenberg, which is open 9-5 Tuesday through Saturday.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

n Rosenberg business owners and residents are invited to join mayor Kevin Raines at the Central Fort Bend Chamber’s annual State of the City - Rosenberg event on Feb. 16.

The luncheon wiill be held at the Rosenberg Civic Center located at 3825 TX-36 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This year, the theme of Mayor Raines’ presentation is “A Year in Review.”

