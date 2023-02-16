n The Garden Club of Richmond is again offering No. 1 “fancy-leafed” caladium bulbs for sale, which the club explained is best for the Fort Bend area. Bulbs can be pre-ordered and will be available for pick-up on March 1, 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Joseph’s Coffee & Cigars, 202 Morton Street in Richmond. Bulbs are only sold in batches of 25 of a single color. Prices, including tax, are $36 for 25 bulbs, $68 for 50 bulbs and $134 for 100 bulbs. To order, contact Nancie Rain at 713-898-8359 or nrain@comcast.net or Roberta Terrell at 281-343-9932 or robertaterrell@gmail.com. Feb. 17 is the last day to place an order, and all orders must be paid for in advance.
n The Fort Bend Black Heritage Society of Rosenberg presents a Black History Month exhibit throughout the month of February. The event takes place Feb. 1-28 at Jewel’s Treasure Chest, 909 Sixth St. Rosenberg, which is open 9-5 Tuesday through Saturday.
n Rosenberg business owners and residents are invited to join mayor Kevin Raines at the Central Fort Bend Chamber’s annual State of the City - Rosenberg event on Feb. 16.
The luncheon wiill be held at the Rosenberg Civic Center located at 3825 TX-36 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.
This year, the theme of Mayor Raines’ presentation is “A Year in Review.”
The luncheon is presented by Si Environmental. Underwriter sponsors include Frost Bank-Rosenberg, GFL Environmental Inc., Kaluca, inc., Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, NewQuest Properties and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Reservations must be made by Feb. 14 and can be made online by visiting CFBCA.org or by emailing Deirdre Buchta at dbuchta@cfbca.org.
Tickets are $30 for Chamber members and $50 for the general public. Corporate tables of eight are available for $500 and underwriter sponsorships are available for $1,000.
n Texas A&M AgriLife’s Fort Bend Extension is hosting an Ag Appraisals seminar Feb. 22, led by the Fort Bend County Central Appraisal District. The event is part of the Ag Landowner Seminar Series and will be held at 1402 Band Road, Ste 100, in Rosenberg.
The individual session is $20, while the package that includes all six courses is $60. The series can be attended either in person or virtually. A link will be forwarded once registered for the course and choose the virtual/online option.
n The Central Fort Bend Chamber and Fort Bend Chamber will present the 2023 Fort Bend County Day in Austin on Thursday, Feb. 23. Along with the chambers, business leaders and owners, local elected officials, and citizens will travel to Austin to meet and hear from members of the state legislature as well as key state agencies to discuss the matters that are directly affecting Fort Bend County.
n St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church will hosts its annual Spring Fest at Columbus Hall in Needville Feb. 26. A chicken-fried steak meal with all the trimmings will be prepared by Quentin Fojtik and the St. Paul’s Family Cookers. The event is serving from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., although the rest of the activities of the day last until 3 p.m. There will also be an amazing pastry sale prepared by some of the best German and Czech bakers in the county. In addition, there will be both a live and silent auction, a 30-item raffle with fantastic prizes, and adult party wagon, a country store and plant sale, a beautiful basket raffle and lots of games and entertainment for the children.The live auction starts at noon.
All proceeds from the event will help with additional renovations to the church.
Presale meal tickets and raffle tickets are available from St. Pauls Presbyterian Church, its members and Kinfolks Antiques.
For additional information, please call Julie Shavers at 713-539-7595, Larry Cario at 979-793-6357 or St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church at 979-793-4305.
n The Fairchilds Volunteer Fire Department is planning to hold its 39th annual benefit dinner and dance on Saturday, March 4, at the Needville Columbus Hall, 13631, SH 36. The event includes the always-popular auctions and raffles. Home-cooked chicken fried steak dinner will be served. Entry fee is $40 per person. Presale tickets for dinner only. Dinner is served from 6-8 p.m. Dance takes place from 8-midnight for those 18 years old and older. Emotions Band will provide the dance music. Tickets are available at the fire station or by calling 979-793-6676 or via Facebook page at Facebook@Fairchild VFD.
nThe city of Rosenberg will host its paper shredding event on Saturday, March 4, at Rosenberg City Hall, 2110 Fourth St.The event is free and open to Rosenberg residents only from 9 a.m. to noon or until the trucks are full. To participate in the event, residents must show proof of residency onsite (city utility bill, driver’s license or other form of identification) or residents may verify their address ahead of time by picking up a “fast pass” from citizens relations at city hall or the Rosenberg Civic Center (3825 SH 36 S) by Friday, March 3, at 5 p.m. This is a contactless, drive-thru event. The “fast pass” will allow residents to move through the line without having to stop to have your address verified on-site. Residents must stay in their vehicle and onsite personnel will remove documents from the vehicle for secure onsite shredding and recycling. Only eight boxes will be shredded per vehicle at one time. More than eight boxes can be shredded, but the participant must re-enter the line for each eight boxes. Items must be placed in the trunk or rear of the vehicle and clearly labeled for shredding.
Items that can be shredded are paper documents (including confidential items), hanging file folders, folders with brads, manila folders, paper clips and binder clips, staples, notebooks, check books, magazines, newspapers, floppy discs and compact discs.
Items that cannot be shredded are: 3-ring binders, plastic sheet protectors, cardboard boxes, electronics, metal, plastic amd trash.
For more information, visit the city’s website at rosenbergtx.gov or call citizens relations at 832-595-3301.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.