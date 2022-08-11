Short 120 deputies, jailers and dispatchers, sheriff’s office to host recruiting drive Tuesday

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is short 120 deputies, 9-1-1 dispatchers, and detention officers. Those are the open positions the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office hopes to fill as it hosts a career fair on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Workforce Solutions, located at 28000 U.S. 59 in Rosenberg.
Four investigators with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office have accepted jobs as deputies…
The career fair is open to the public and registration is not required. Additional hiring events have been planned at the Workforce Solutions office in Rosenberg and other locations in the Greater Houston area.
Last year the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office launched a major recruitment campaign aimed at increasing the pool of potential candidates for officers. Sheriff Eric Fagan announced that the sheriff’s office is accepting applications to fill more than 100 positions over the next few months.
He says retention and recruitment are equally important for his office to meet the public safety demands of fast-growing Fort Bend County.
“We’re fortunate to work alongside nearly 850 dedicated men and women who protect and serve our citizens every day. But the fact is we need more people to join us in our mission,” said Sheriff Fagan.
“The need is real.”
Interested job applicants are required to bring identification and be prepared to speak with recruiters.
