A 44-year-old Fresno man was arrested the day after Christmas on a charge of sexual assault of a child, Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Detectives with the office’s special crimes unit arrested Felipe Juarez Saucedo after an initial investigation was conducted on Dec. 26.
“Detectives continue to work with the local Children’s Advocacy Center and other support organizations to ensure the safety and welfare of the victim,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said.
Saucedo remains in the Fort Bend County Jail and is charged with Sexual Assault of a Child, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Although his bond is set at $50,000, Saucedo is detained on a hold by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is not eligible for a bonded release.
The investigation remains ongoing.
“The diligent work of our Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit will ensure the child victim in this case receives the best of care and is no longer subjected to such a heinous crime,” Fagan said.
Felipe J. Saucedo
