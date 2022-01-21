The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public concerning the whereabouts of a missing Mission Bend man.
Derrick Wayne Daniels, who is listed as a missing person with the FBCSO, was 39 years old when he was reported missing by family members. Daniels was last seen during the early morning hours of Jan. 4, 2012, by a friend who lived at his residence in the 15000 block of Lynford Crest in Mission Bend. He left his residence that day and never returned.
Daniels is described as a Black male, 5’10” or 5’11” in height and weighing 200-220 pounds, with scars on his chin and hairline. He would be 49 years old this year.
Anyone with information regarding this cold case or any other case is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 281-341-4686, or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 281-342-TIPS (8477).
