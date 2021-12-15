Parris Demante Green
Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies announced Wednesday they have nabbed a suspected car wash bandit.
Deputies and detectives with the robbery/homicide unit arrested Parris Demante Green, 19, on Friday.
They believe he was involved in an armed robbery at a local car wash.
The victim was cleaning his vehicle at a car wash in an unincorporated area of Fort Bend County on Dec. 4 when two men approached the car, hit the victim with a gun, and stole property before fleeing the scene.
Detectives obtained information that led to the identity of one of the two suspects.
The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force in partnership with the sheriff’s office apprehended Green following a pursuit, both in vehicle and on foot, before he could be safely detained, the sheriff’s office reported.
When apprehended, Green was found in possession of a firearm and suspected narcotics, authorities said.
Green remains in custody at the Fort Bend County jail and is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. His bond is set at $50,000.
Green is also charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle, a state-jail felony. Bond has not been set on this case. This is part of an ongoing investigation.
“The diligent work put forth daily by Sheriff’s deputies, detectives, and members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force ensures violent offenders are held accountable for their actions,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said.
Anyone who may have information about this case or any other FBCSO case is asked to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477). Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers will pay an anonymous cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and filling of charges for any felony crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.