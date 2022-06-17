A 19-year-old Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting a jogger last week has been arrested, authorities reported.
Fort Bend County Sheriff deputies arrested Maleek Jamal Tristan, who deputies say confessed to the crime.
Sheriff Eric Fagan and Captain Dalia Simons with the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division said the alleged sexual assault occurred on Tuesday, March 22, in Fresno.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4000 block of W. Teal Run Estates at 2:46 p.m. and made contact with a woman in her 40s who was jogging on the track surrounding the retention pond behind the Estates of Teal Run Recreation Center.
She reported she had been dragged to the ground and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.
Tristan was arrested and charged with sexual assault on May 31, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
He turned himself in to the sheriff’s office on May 28, on open warrants for evading bond forfeiture and criminal trespass. He remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
“This case is an prime example of why we will never stop working on behalf of victims,” said Sheriff Fagan. “I am grateful for diligence of dedicated detectives who ultimately identified the suspect.”
Maleek Tristan
