Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan is credited with saving the life of a choking man earlier this month.

Fagan, who was attending a sheriff’s convention in Fort Worth and enjoying a meal at a restaurant one evening, helped to dislodge a piece of steak caught in the throat of another gentleman sitting at a nearby table.

The grateful folks at the table sent a nice email thanking Fagan for his life-saving actions.

One of those folks, Jeff, recounted the near tragedy.

“Last evening I was enjoying dinner with my father-in-law, Jim, and family celebrating a shared birthday between myself and my wife’s sister,” Jeff recalled. “We were enjoying dinner when Jim began to choke. It was surreal, almost exactly like you see it in basic CPR classes.”

At first, it seemed as if Jim was moving a bit of air so Jeff encouraged him to keep coughing.

But it got worse, fast.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.