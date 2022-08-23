Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan is credited with saving the life of a choking man earlier this month.
Fagan, who was attending a sheriff’s convention in Fort Worth and enjoying a meal at a restaurant one evening, helped to dislodge a piece of steak caught in the throat of another gentleman sitting at a nearby table.
The grateful folks at the table sent a nice email thanking Fagan for his life-saving actions.
One of those folks, Jeff, recounted the near tragedy.
“Last evening I was enjoying dinner with my father-in-law, Jim, and family celebrating a shared birthday between myself and my wife’s sister,” Jeff recalled. “We were enjoying dinner when Jim began to choke. It was surreal, almost exactly like you see it in basic CPR classes.”
At first, it seemed as if Jim was moving a bit of air so Jeff encouraged him to keep coughing.
“I got behind him and performed the Heimlich with a few thrusts, adjusting my hands based on the ‘yelled’ advice from the table next to ours. I kept pulling on him, hard, lifting him up from the force, and time was ticking. I felt a hand on my shoulder and a gentleman took Jim from my my arms and performed several rapid thrusts, ultimately dislodging what had been stuck. Everyone sighed relief and the whole restaurant applauded.”
Jeff said he took a step back to survey the room.
“The gentleman, I would later find out, was Sheriff Fagan, who was in town for a sheriff’s convention here in Fort Worth, Jeff recalled.
“The (hands) positioning advice being ‘yelled’ was from his table.
Jeff said he and his entire family are grateful that Fagan and his party were at the restaurant that evening.
“It’s tough to put into words the helplessness you feel when you ‘know’ what to do, yet it was ineffective,” Jeff recalled.
“I hate to think what would have happened had the sheriff not been there.”
Jeff said Fagan’s actions were nothing short of “heroic.”
Jim also thanked Fagan in an email.
“I and my family wanted to reach out and again thank you for your quick and decisive reaction last night to a very serious situation,” Jim said.
“I fully believe you saved my life last night and how do you thank someone for that!
“I firmly believe God had you at that table.
“Fort Bend is indeed privileged to have you as sheriff and I wish you all the best.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.