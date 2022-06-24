A 23-year-old woman was arrested by Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies for allegedly stabbing a man in Rosharon, Texas.
On Thursday, June 9, 2022 at approximately 12:38 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at the Neighbors Emergency Center in the 11000 block of Broadway St. in Pearland regarding a stabbing. The 20-year-old male victim was transported to the emergency center by Jessenia Rubio, who was later determined to be the suspect.
Sheriff’s detectives learned the stabbing stemmed from a domestic dispute between Rubio and the victim in the 5500 block of Imperial Drive in Rosharon, Texas.
The victim was transported from the Pearland location to the medical center in Houston where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Rubio was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault (Deadly Weapon)—a first-degree felony—with bond set at $250,000.
“There’s a common misconception that domestic violence victims are only women. These crimes can happen to men, too,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. “If you’re a victim of family violence, please notify your local law enforcement. And remember—if you see something, say something.”
