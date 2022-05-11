Four suspects were involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving two victims at west Rosenberg park last month.
Three of the suspects have been arrested so far, while one remains at large with a warrant out for his arrest.
The Rosenberg Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with locating De’Travius Bell, 18, who authorities believe was involved in the aggravated assault at Garcia Park.
The arrest warrant charges Bell with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Bond has been set at $150,000.
Anyone with information of a crime is encouraged to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can also submit online at http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/If that tip leads to an arrest you can receive a cash reward! Information, which leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspect(s) involved, could earn you up to $5,000 cash reward.
All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
The three suspected gang members already arrested are Matthew Garcia 17, Amarion Fields, 17, and Isaiah Quintana, 20.
Police say all four suspected gang members brutally attacked two male victims while pointing a handgun at their heads on April 29 inside a public restroom at the park.
One of the male victims managed to run away, while the other victim was repeatedly beaten, kicked, and struck with a firearm by the suspects.
The victim was then forced to undress and left naked on the floor of the bathroom stall. Detectives believe this was a planned and targeted attack on the victims and do not believe the public or the park is at risk at this time.
The assault came to officers’ attention when a video of the assault was posted on social media as it occured.
The video was broadcasted live on Instagram and depicted multiple males assaulting two other individuals.
