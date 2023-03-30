Monday, March 20

5:08 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and 1st. St.

8:52 a.m., theft, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Kohl’s).

9:43 a.m., CPS referral, Western Ln.

10:05 a.m., theft, 7200 block of Reading Rd.

10:31 a.m., assault, 200 block of Golden Grain Dr.

11:25 a.m., criminal trespass, J. Meyer Rd. and Lubojacky Rd.

