Monday, March 20
5:08 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and 1st. St.
8:52 a.m., theft, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Kohl’s).
9:43 a.m., CPS referral, Western Ln.
10:05 a.m., theft, 7200 block of Reading Rd.
10:31 a.m., assault, 200 block of Golden Grain Dr.
11:25 a.m., criminal trespass, J. Meyer Rd. and Lubojacky Rd.
12:36 a.m., assault in progress, 1900 block of Louise St. (duplex).
3:23 p.m., theft in progress, 23900 block of Commercial Dr. (Target).
3:58 p.m., warrant served, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).
4:14 p.m., CPS referral, Louise St.
5:06 p.m., theft, 1900 block of 1st. St. (Dollar General)
5:17 a.m., burglary, 23900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Popeye’s BTC).
5:41 p.m., traffic stop, Lane Dr. and Sally Anne Dr.
6:45 p.m., person stopped and questioned, Ave. D. and Third St.
11:37 p.m., traffic stop, 1000 block of Horace Mann Ave. (at LCISD natatorium).
Arrests made Monday, March 20
1:49 a.m., female, 20, of Needville, public intoxication.
5:46 a.m., male, 23, of Rosenberg, warrant.
7:39 a.m., male, 28, of Rosenberg, assault; evading arrest/detention.
1:33 p.m., female, 39, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (did not have permission to touch victim).
1:41 p.m., female, 17, of Rosenberg, assault by contact.
4:19 p.m., female, 42, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
6:25 p.m., male, 29, of Richmond, warrant.
7:22 p.m., male, 53, of Rosenberg, public intoxication, walking on road when sidewalk provided.
7:36 p.m., male, 40, of Rosenberg, 9 warrants-Rosenberg.
Tuesday, March 21
8:15 a.m., burglary, 3800 block of Ave. H (Service King).
9:11 a.m., warrant served, 2100 block of 4th St. (RPD).
9:24 a.m., CPS referral, Reading Rd.
9:36 a.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Reading Rd.
9:39 a.m., CPS referral, Stevens Ct.
10:33 a.m., 9-11 emergency call, 4200 block of Ave. H (trl prk).
10:53 a.m., CPS referral, Harbor Palm Dr.
1:28 p.m., CPS referral, Sandstone Creek Ln.
3:17 p.m., theft, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
3:32 p.m., theft, 5100 block of Ave. H (Family Dollar).
3:34 p.m., assault in progress, 3300 block of Rainflower Springs Ln.
6:30 p.m., criminal mischief, 1400 block of Allen St.
6:40 p.m., warrant served, 2100 block of 4th St. (RPD).
7:31 p.m., warrant served, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
7:42 p.m., traffic stop, FM 2218 and Bryan Rd.
7:50 p.m., assault in progress, 1000 block of Grunwald Heights Blvd.
8:24 p.m., assault, 5600 block of Texas Sage Dr.
9:20 p.m., assault in progress, 800 block of Altman Pass Ln.
9:31 p.m., weapon reported, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
Arrests made Tuesday, March 21
12:39 a.m., male, 39, of Richmond, warrant.
9:52 a.m., male, 28, of Houston, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
12:15 p.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams (felony).
6:55 p.m., female, 37, of Rosenberg, 9 warrants-Rosenberg.
8:04 p.m., female, 27, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
8:22 p.m., male, 17, of Richmond, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle (felony).
Wednesday, March 22
9:49 a.m., assault, 1000 block of 1st. St.
10:18 a.m., suspicious activity, 2800 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Cottonwood Travel Plaza).
1:39 p.m., welfare check, 3400 block of 1st. St. (Taco Bell).
1:41 p.m., assist other agency, 300 block of 2nd. St.
2:58 p.m., assault in progress, 7200 block of Reading Rd.. (apts).
4:18 p.m., theft in progress, 5100 block of Ave. H.
5:07 p.m., male, 36, of Rosenberg, assault.
6:12 p.m., theft, 5100 block of Ave. H. (Family Dollar).
6:25 p.m., welfare check, 24400 block of Town Center Crossing (Kroger’s).
7 p.m., disturbance, 1600 block of Carlisle St.
11:54 p.m., welfare check, 2700 block of Mercantile Dr. (Mattress Firm).
Arrests made Wednesday, March 22
8:02 p.m., male, 62, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants.
Thursday, March 23
8:17 a.m., traffic stop, Lane Dr. and Lindsey Dr.
9:47 a.m., civil matter, 1800 block of City Hall Dr. (apts).
10:08 a.m., suspicious activity, Vista Dr. and Reading Rd.
10:57 a.m., civil matter, 2700 block of David St.
12:39 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and FM 2218.
1:32 p.m., game room, 5100 block of Ave. H.
2 p.m., game room, 5100 block of Ave. H.
3:30 p.m., assault, 2700 block of David St.
4:30 p.m., traffic stop, Reading Rd. and Town Center Blvd.
7:19 p.m., suspicious activity, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Motel 6).
9:58 p.m., burglary, 5500 block of Grande Gables Dr.
Arrests made Thursday, March 23
2:10 a.m., male, 42, of Rosenberg, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams (felony); unlawfully carrying a weapon.
9:41 a.m., male, 51, of Rosenberg, driving a vehicle without a license.
11:28 a.m., male, 29, of Houston, possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:40 a.m., female, 36, of Houston, possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:08 p.m., male, 56, of Houston, warrant.
6:37 p.m., male, 33, of Houston, warrant.
Friday, March 24
4:43 a.m., suspicious activity, 1500 block of Grayson Run Ct.
10:41 .m., sex offense, Reading Rd.
2:56 p.m., disturbance, 800 block of Matamoros Dr.
5:13 p.m., traffic stop, 5500 block of Ave. N (at Terry HS).
5:28 p.m., found property, 3400 block of Vista Dr. (Cinemark 12).
5:37 p.m., welfare check, 4900 block of SH 36.
9:59 p.m., welfare check, Airport Rd. and Graeber Rd.
Arrests made Friday, March 24
5:39 a.m., male, 31, of Richmond, public intoxication.
4:09 p.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, public intoxication,
5:43 p.m., female, 28, of Rosenberg, warrant-Rosenberg.
11:51 p.m., male, 62, of Rosenberg, DWI.
Saturday, March 25
12:01 a.m., disturbance, 1300 block of Mahlmann St. (apts).
4:07 a.m., property check, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Oyo Hotel).
5:11 a.m., deceased person, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
6:43 a.m., burglary, 6800 Reading Rd. (Spring Hill Suites).
8:05 a.m., burglary 3300 block of Vista Dr. (Hampton Inn).
1:58 p.m., criminal trespass, 1100 block of Frost St.
9:04 p.m., disturbance, 500 block of Summer Arbor Cir.
9:25 p.m., assault, 1400 block of Leaman Ave.
Arrests made Saturday, March 25
5:10 a.m., male, 21, of Rosenberg, evading arrest/detention, warrant.
10:29 a.m., male, 35, of Rosenberg, theft of service, valued at between $750-$2,500.
2:29 p.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
10:22 p.m., male, 68, of Rosenberg, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person causing bodily injury (felony).
