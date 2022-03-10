Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
Friday, March 4
Child Protective Services referral, 10:17 a.m.
Child Protective Services referral, 12:28 p.m.
Child Protective Services referral, 12:40 p.m.
Harassment, 2:43 p.m., 200 block of Vera Cruz Dr.
Missing person, 10:15 a.m., 1700 block of Ave. M.
Pedestrian stop, 3:31 p.m., 500 block of Seventh St.
Traffic stop, 9:12 a.m., 3400 block of First St.
Traffic stop, 4:51 p.m., 1300 block of Radio Ln.
Traffic Stop, 11:44 p.m., 3700 block of Ave. H.
Saturday, March 5
Assist other agency, 5:39 a.m., 1400 block of Mahlmann St.
Burglary, 12:42 a.m., 4700 block of Reading Road.
Traffic stop, 12:19 a.m., 4800 block of Ave. H.
Traffic stop, 1:06 a.m., 5700 block of Reading Rd.
Welfare check, 6:55 p.m., 24900 block of Commercial Dr.
Missing person, 4:22 p.m., 2800 block of U.S. 59.
Traffic hazard, 3:56 p.m., Bryan Rd. and Spacek Rd.
Traffic stop, 11:59 p.m., Commercial Dr. and Mercantile Dr.
Weapons call, 6:48 p.m., 2790 U.S. 59 (Motel 6).
Sunday, March 6
Assault, 1:36 a.m., 27900 block of U.S. 59 (Motel 6)
Animal call, 11:52 a.m., 27900 block of U.S. 59 (Golden Corral).
Assault, 1:02 p.m., U.S. 59 frontage road and FM 2218.
Assault, 8:02 p.m., 1600 block of Marilyn St.
Assisting other agency, 6:33 p.m., 2400 block of Ave. N.
Disturbance, 3: 38 p.m., 500 block of Third St.
Disturbance, 5:50 p.m., 5100 Briar Cove Ln.
Property Check, 11:36 p.m., 28300 block of U.S. 59 (Oyo Hotel).
Suspicious act, 2:06 p.m., 1400 block of Walenta Ave.
Traffic Stop, 9:17 a.m., Reading Rd. and Lazy Ln.
Weapons call, 4:53 p.m., 25600 block of U.S. 59.
Weapons call, 8:17 p.m., 2100 block of Louise St.
Weapons call, 9:41 p.m., 28300 block of U.S. 59.
Monday, March 7
Assault, 8:37 a.m., 843 Matamoros Drive.
Traffic stop, 12:12 a.m., Ave. I and Lane Dr.
Auto theft, 1:20 p.m., 3709 U.S. 59/ Kubota dealership
Child Protective Services referral, 9:25 a.m.
Child Protective Services referral, 4:28 p.m.
Child Protective Services referral, 7:50 a.m.
Deceased person, 8:50 p.m., 1300 Frost St.
Traffic stop, 6:17 p.m., 3700 Ave. I.
Traffic stop, 4:55 a.m., Ave. H and Frost St.
Tuesday, March 8
Accident/crash, 3:11 p.m., 3326 Ave. I.
Burglary, 11:45 a.m., 2600 Muegge Road.
Child Protective Services referral, 12:54 p.m.
Criminal mischief, 11:50 a.m., 819 Lane Dr., Victoria Garden Apt.
Harassment, 4:52 p.m., 1200 Nanterre Ct.
Theft, 8 a.m., 1330 Band Road, Fort Bend Community Center.
Traffic stop, 11:20 a.m., 5500 Reading Road.
Traffic stop, 3:36 p.m., 4814 Avenue H.
Traffic stop, 5:02 p.m., Alamo St. and Old Richmond Road.
Weapons call, 4:21 p.m., 1400 Stevens Ct.
Wednesday, March 9
Child Protective Services referral, 7:49 a.m.
Traffic stop, 5:58 a.m., 4310 block of SH 38 at Fairgrounds.
