Rosenberg police made two arrests on Sunday, March 14 (in addition to the arrests mentioned in the previous report:
10:54 p.m., female, 25, of Rosenberg, Class A assault
11:06 p.m., warrant and parole violation, male, 33, Rosenberg.
n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 129 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, assisting other agencies, etc., on Tuesday, March 15, and made four arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
10:51 a.m., traffic stop, 5000 block of Ave. H.
3:51 p.m., traffic stop, Walnut Avenue and West Street.
4:03 p.m., traffic stop, 900 block of Cole Avenue.
5:25 p.m., assist other agency
8:37 p.m., disturbance, 3200 block of First St. (Traveler’s Inn)
9:47 p.m., suspicious act, 28300 block of U.S. 59 (Oyo Hotel)
Arrests made
11:45 a.m., male, 45, Richmond, possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:09 p.m., male, 56, of Rosenberg, three outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg.
5:02 p.m., male, 43, of Stafford, driving with a fictitious license plate and driving while license suspended.
9:22 p.m., female, 32, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, at least 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, and possession of a dangerous drug.
n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 52 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, assisting other agencies, etc., on Wednesday, March 16, and made seven arrests (between midnight and 8 a.m.)
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
3:18 a.m., assist citizen, 3400 block of First St. (McDonald’s)
1:46 a.m., weapons call, 1700 block of Jackson St., Richmond.
Arrests made
4:02 a.m., male, 20, of Richmond, public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.