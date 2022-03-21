Rosenberg police responded to 167 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, suspicious people, threats, assaults, civil matters, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., on Wednesday, March 16, and made seven arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
3:18 a.m., assist citizen, 3400 block of First St. (McDonald’s)
1:46 a.m., weapons call, 1700 block of Jackson St., Richmond.
12:26 p.m., criminal trespass, 700 block of Blume Road.
6:19 p.m., criminal trespass, 1900 block of Louise St.
2:27 p.m., disturbance, 1200 block of Houston St.
10:32 a.m., theft, 4400 block of Juan Carlos Court.
6:11 p.m., theft, 2300 block of Leaman Ave.
8:50 a.m., traffic stop, 3500 block of SH 36.
11:16 p.m., traffic stop, Second St.and Ave. H.
6:55 p.m., welfare check, 2700 BF Terry Blvd.
Arrests made
4:02 a.m., male, 20, of Richmond, public intoxication.
9:29 a.m., male, 30, of Sugar Land, city of Rosenberg warrant.
2:57 p.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, two city of Rosenberg warrants.
2:32 a.m., male, 28, of Katy, driving while intoxicated, second offense.
3:39 a.m., female, 36, Missouri City, failure to identify herself to authorities, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, at least 28 units in a drug free zone, 3 charges of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug free zone, two charges of possession of a dangerous drug, two outstanding warrants for her arrest.
Rosenberg police responded to 182 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, suspicious people, threats, assaults, civil matters, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., on Thursday, March 17, and made seven arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
2:46 a.m., pedestrian stop, 8th St. and Ave. M.
11:33 p.m., missing person, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd.
10:38 p.m., theft in progress, 24100 Commercial Drive.
10:53 a.m., traffic stop, BF Terry Blvd and Reading Road.
1:53 p.m., traffic stop, Lane Drive and Westwood Drive.
Arrests made
3:37 p.m., male, 45, of Rosenberg, driving with expired driver’s license, failing to stop vehicle at stop sign/light, interferring with public servant, driving a vehicle without a proper license plate, retaliation.
7:26 p.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering less than 5.
4:46 a.m., male, 23, of Stafford, outstanding warrant, driving vehicle with wrong/fictitous, altered or obscured insignia.
5:11 a.m., female, 29, of Rosenberg, driving while license suspended (enhanced).
