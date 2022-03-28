Rosenberg police responded to 155 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, suspicious people, threats, assaults, civil matters, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., on Wednesday, March 23, and made no arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
11:14 a.m., pedestrian stop, intersection of West. St. and Rice St.
12:28 p.m., traffic stop, 1700 block of Callender St.
10:56 p.m., traffic hazard, intersection of U.S. 59 frontage road and Reading Rd.
9:57 p.m., sex offense, 1400 block of Williams Way Blvd (FBCSO).
5:51 p.m., theft, 1800 block of Fifth St.
Arrests made, Wednesday, March 23
6:59 a.m., male, 34, of Rosenberg, assault.
2 p.m., female, 31, Ashland, Ore., failure to identify/providing false information to a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
2:14 p.m., female, 48, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, at least 28 grams.
3:51 p.m., male, 46, Thompsons, Tx., Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
11:42 p.m., male, 31, Rosenberg, evading arrest or attempting to evade arrest/detention, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
