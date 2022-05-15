Rosenberg police responded to 145 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc.,Wednesday, May 11, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
•2:20 a.m., alarm, 1200 block of Radio Ln. (Dollar General)
• 12:01 p.m., assault, 1700 block of Jackson St.
•1:57 p.m., criminal mischief, Fourth St. and Mons Ave.
•3:09 p.m., accident/crash, 3000 block of First St.
•3:34 p.m., traffic stop, 26200 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd.
• 9:00 p.m., theft, 3700 block of Ave. H (Black Friday Deals).
9:58 p.m., weapons call, 5500 Reading Rd.
•11:53 p.m., assault, 1900 Louise St.
Arrests made Wednesday, May 11
•12:03 a.m., female, 39, of Rosenberg.
•4:08 p.m., male, 27, of Rosenberg, four outstanding warrants from the city of Rosenberg.
•4:45 p.m., male, 24, of Richmond, accident causing damage to vehicle less than $200.
Rosenberg police responded to 136 calls on Thursday, May 12, and made 8 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
•1:52 a.m., welfare check, Carlisle St. and Ave. J.
•8:20 a.m., criminal mischief, 5100 block of Ave. H.
•9:40 a.m., theft, 5300 block of Rushing Brook Ln.
•10:29 a.m., pedestrian questioned, 400 block of Houston St.
•1:06 p.m., disturbance, 500 block of Hawthorne Pasture Rd.
•1:20 p.m., theft in progress, 5100 block of Ave. H (Citi Trends).
•1:23 p.m., theft, 24200 block of Brazos Town Crossing (JC Penney).
•4:49 p.m., theft in progress, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Kohls).
•5:12 p.m., meet reportee, 2100 block of Fourth St. (Rosenberg PD).
•6:22 p.m., sex offense, 4600 block of Ave. H (Lone Star Inn).
• 7:23 p.m., traffic stop, Collins Creek Blvd. and Delta Crossing.
•8:30 p.m., 9-11, 5100 block of Alderney Ct.
•9:51 p.m., assault, 3200 block of Rychlik Dr.
Arrests made Thursday, May 12
•12:04 a.m., male, 33, of Rosenberg, assault with a previous conviction.
•4:57 a.m., male, 58, of Rosenberg, assault.
•8:15 a.m., male, 32, of Wharton, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
•8:40 a.m., male, 30, of Wharton, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
•11:15 a.m., male, 43, of Rosenberg, warrant issued by pardon and parole board.
•11:27 a.m., male, 51, of Rosenberg, warrant issued by pardon and parole board.
•6:27 p.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, theft between $750-$2,500 in value.
•10:31 p.m., male, 62, of Rosenberg, assault by contact.
