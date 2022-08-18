Rosenberg police officers have arrested four individuals believed to have robbed a guest at an area motel recently, and one of the suspected bandits was on probation at the time for an earlier robbery.
Keerston Wilkerson, 21, of Needville, Cameron Webb, 21, of Richmond, Dante Craig, 19, of Pleak, and Alena Pena, 19, of Richmond have been charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White credits his department’s Strategic Enforcement Team with solving the alleged crime.
The team began investigating the alleged robbery in July 2022 after information became available that suggested criminal gang members from the Richmond and Needville areas were frequenting motels in the area of SH 36 and U.S. 59 and involved in various criminal acts, White explained.
“While investigating, Rosenberg SET officers determined an aggravated robbery had occurred at the Oyo Motel located at 28382 U.S. 59 in Rosenberg,” White reported.
“This crime was not originally reported to the Rosenberg Police Department; however, due to the severity of the details, officers began to gather facts and evidence that suggested three male subjects robbed a tenant of the motel at gunpoint.”
After a lengthy investigation into the alleged robbery, arrest warrants were obtained for Wilkerson, Webb, Craig and Alena Pena, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.