Thursday, June 8
8:22 a.m., missing person, 1900 block of Village Court Ln.
8:45 a.m., disturbance, 28505 Southwest Fwy; Epicenter.
9:04 a.m., accident/crash, Mons Ave. & 1st St.
9:03 a.m., suspicious activity, 417 Houston St.; Trimart.
9:39 a.m., warrant service, 2100 block of Ave. J.
9:38 a.m., missing person, 1400 block of Stevens Ct..
9:51 a.m., warrant service, 1200 block of Louise S.
9:59 a.m., massage business inspect, 3310 1st St. Ste 5; JW Massage.
10:24:52 06/08/23 accident/crash Ave. H & 8th St, Rosenberg, Tx 1 Act
10:35 a.m., massage business inspected, 3508 Ave. I; Sunshine Massage.
10:45 a.m., disturbance, 1208 Brooks Ave., Woodland Village Mhp.
10:55 a.m., suspicious activity, 1416 George St; Holy Rosary.
11:20 a.m., massage business inspected, 4100 Ave. I; Cherry Massage.
12:02 p.m., suspicious activity, 4500 block of Seabourne Landing Dr.
12:12 p.m., accident/crash, 3402 SH 36 S.
12:39 p.m., fraud reported, 5018 Ave. H; Sherwin Williams.
3:21 p.m., accident/crash, 4615 Ave. H.
3:55 p.m., assault in progress, 900 block of San Jacinto St.
5:22 p.m., violating city ordinance, 2600 block of Diamond River Dr.
5:50 p.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd. & I-69 frontage rd.
6:02 p.m., disturbance, 1100 block of Ave. E.
7:15 p.m., criminal mischief, 1200 block of Celaya Ct.
7:23 p.m., missing person, 2100 block of Ave. M.
8:06 p.m., threat made, 2100 block of Parrott Ave.
9:34 p.m., theft in progress, 5100 Ave. H; Family Dollar.
9:41 p.m., suspicious activity, 7145 Reading Rd. ; Dolce Living Apts.
11:20 p.m., disturbance, 5500 block of Reading Rd.
Arrests Thursday, June 8
3:56 p.m. male, 20, of Missouri City, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:39 p.m., male, 30, of Brookshire, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone (felony).
Friday, June 9
12:52 a.m. suspicious activity, 4911 Mustang Ave.; BVSCU.
6:56 a.m., animal call, 1200 block of 5th St.
7:04: a.m., suspicious activity, 2516 Ave. H; 99 Cent Only.
10:55 a.m., theft, 4112 Fm 762; Texans Fit.
10:58 a.m., suspicious activity, 1417 1st St.; Pick And Pay.
11:14 a.m., massage business inspected, 535 Minonite Rd Ste 136; H Spa.
1:06 p.m., suspicious activity, 2800 block of West St.
2:41 p.m., accident/crash, 3rd St. & Ave H.
3:11 p.m., accident/crash, 24022 Commercial Dr.; Boa.
3:19 p.m., accident/crash, 3rd St. & Ave H.
3:22 p.m., accident/crash, 3rd St. & Ave H.
3:59 p.m., suspicious activity, 2200 block of Spacek Rd.
4:01 p.m., violating city ordinance, 24614 Southwest Fwy; Verizon Wireless.
4:42 p.m., narcotics complaint, 900 block of Cole Ave.
4:50 p.m., suspicious activity, 3300 block of Glenmeadow Dr.
5:28: p.m., disturbance, 6622 Reading Rd.; Bluewave Car Wash.
6:01 p.m., accident/crash, SH 36 S & Fairgrounds Blvd.
6:23 p.m., disturbance, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
6:27 p.m., harassment, 2900 block of Pisces St.
7 p.m., warrant service, Bernie Ave. & 1st St.
7:20 p.m., missing person, 4700 block of Reading Rd.
7:52 p.m., criminal mischief, 4700 block of Old Richmond Rd.
7:56 p.m., accident/crash,, Bamore Rd & I 69 Frontage Rd; Sb
8:56 p.m., accident/crash, Reading Rd. & Minonite Rd.
10:18 p.m., noise complaint, 1200 block of Westwood Dr.
10:24 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & 5th St.
10:33 p.m., threat, 3100 block of Vista Dr.
Arrests Friday, June 9
6:18 a.m., male, 56, of Rosenberg, DWI; unlawfully carrying a weapon.
8:50 a.m., male, 41, of Rosenberg, 10 warrants-Rosenberg.
7:55 p.m., male, 43, of Rosenberg, 3 warrants-Rosenberg.
8:30 p.m., male, 33, of Richmond, DWI and fleeing from or attempting to elude a peace officer.
11:39 p.m., male, 65, of Rosenberg, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
Saturday, June 10
12:04 a.m., suspicious activity, 28798 Southwest Fwy; I-69 at Bamore Rd.
12:58 a.m., noise complaint, 700 block of Jennetta St.
2:23 a.m., suspicious activity, 1000 block of Carlisle St.
2:31 a.m., assault in progress, 1910 Louise St.
5:27 a.m., suspicious activity, 2110 4th St.; City Hall.
7:31 a.m., auto theft, 3702 Ave. O.
8:05 a.m., warrant service, 3700 block of Ave. O.
8:26 a.m., criminal trespass, 5208 Reading Rd; Extra Space Storage.
8:56 a.m., auto theft, 3419 Fountains Dr.
9:21 a.m., suspicious activity, Town Center Blvd. & B F Terry Blvd.
10:43 a.m., accident/crash, 24110 Commercial Dr.
11:10: a.m., theft, 110 block of Timber Ln.
11:37 a.m., burglary, 400 block of 2nd St.
12:11 p.m., suspicious activity, 2635 Live Oak Dr.
1:02 p.m., suspicious activity, 3004 Ave N; Travis Park.
1:11 p.m., auto theft in progress, 1512 Louise St.; Trinity Lutheran Church.
1:26 p.m. theft, 3401 Ave. H.; 711.
1:43 p.m., fraud, 700 block of Matamoros Dr.
1:59 p.m., disturbance, 1000 block of Klare Ave.
2:49 p.m., animal call, Louise St. & I-69 frontage rd.
2:53 p.m., disturbance, 5180 Ave. H; Unique Gifts.
3:10 p.m., deceased person, 1400 block of Mahlmann St.
3:47 p.m., accident/crash, 27940 Southwest Fwy.
4:26 p.m., animal call, 23701 Brazos Town Xing; Michaels.
4:25 p.m., suspicious activity, 3004 Ave N; Travis Park.
4:30 p.m., disturbance, 2009 Austin St.; Austin Street Mhp.
4:40 p.m., disturbance, 1001 Lane Dr.; Victoria Garden Apt.
6:19p.m., disturbance, 800 4th St.; Hernandez Funeral Home.
6:57: p.m. accident/crash 3rd St. & Ave. F,
7:30 p.m., theft in progress, 2516 Ave. H; 99 Cent Only.
8:18 p.m., theft in progress, 23735 Brazos Town Xing; Ulta.
8:20 p.m., accident/crash, Minonite Rd. & FM 762.
8:27 p.m., disturbance, 2100 block of Bluegrass Ln.
8:36 p.m., warrant service, 1410 Williams Way Blvd; FBCSO.
9 p.m., noise complaint, 3800 block of Vail Springs Dr.
10:15 p.m., accident/crash, 2600 block of 3rd St.,
10:20 p.m., accident/crash, Ave. H & 8th St.
10:29 p.m., suspicious activity, 24720 Commercial Dr. Ste 150; Smoothie King.
Arrests Saturday June 10
2:17 a.m., male, 54, of Rosenberg, DWI third offense or more (felony).
8:12 a.m., male, 40, of Rosenberg, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
9:42 a.m., male, 46, of Richmond, warrant; possession of dangerous drug.
4:17 p.m., male, 27, of Rosenberg, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (felony); evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction.
8:35 p.m., male, 47, of Richmond, warrant-Rosenberg.
10:52 p.m., male, 41, of Rosenberg, operating a motor vehicle with expired registration; failing to maintain financial responsibility (vehicle insurance).
11:11 p.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, failing to comply with state law after striking fixed object (notification).
11:54 p.m., male, 25, of Houston, warrant; unlawfully carrying weapon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.