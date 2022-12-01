Rosenberg police responded to 194 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Thursday, Nov. 24, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
10:07 a.m., traffic stop, 28000 block).
2:04 p.m., welfare check, 3400 block of Ave. R.
4:22 p.m., warrant, 1700 block of Marvin St.
7:20 p.m., assist other agency, 6000 block of Osprey Dr.
8:15 p.m., threat, 7400 block of Town Center Blvd. (apts).
11:10 p.m., deceased person, 1400 block of Leaman Dr.
Arrests made Thursday, Nov. 24
1:17 a.m., male, 44, of Rosenberg, DWI-open container.
1:35 a.m., male, 45, of Sugar Land, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 between 1-4 grams (felony).
4:45 a.m., male, 43, of Wallis, DWI-second offense.
Rosenberg police responded to 171 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Friday, Nov. 25, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:01 a.m., assault in progress, 2600 block of Davis Ave.
8:12 a.m., traffic stop, 1000 block of Blume Rd.
1:36 p.m., fraud, 24600 block of Commercial Dr. (Hobby Lobby).
2:10 p.m., criminal mischief, 1100 block of MacArthur St.
2:45 p.m., traffic hazard, U.S. 90A and SP 10 frontage rd.
3:15 p.m., accident/crash, 23900 block of Commercial Dr. (at Target).
6:42 p.m., threat, 3300 block of Ave. H (Amax Insurance).
7:39 p.m., robbery, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
11:15 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Mulcahy St.
Arrests made Friday, Nov. 25
12:48 a.m., male, 20, of Corpus Christi, assault.
12:57 a.m., male, 23, of Sinton, assault.
8:40 a.m., male, 37, of Rosenberg, warrant.
Rosenberg police responded to 236 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Saturday, Nov. 26, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:02 a.m., welfare check, 600 block of Park Place Blvd. (apts).
11:34 a.m., theft, 4900 block of Ave. H (smoke shop).
12:40 p.m., disturbance, 1300 block of Leaman Ave.
4:35 p.m., traffic stop, Bamore Rd. and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
5 p.m., traffic stop, 23900 block of Commerical St. (at Target).
8:12 p.m., assault in progress, 1500 block of Jones St. (trl pk).
Arrests made Saturday, Nov. 26
1:42 a.m., male, 28, of Richmond, 2 warrants-Richmond.
5:15 p.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer; unlawfully carrying a weapon.
5:36 p.m., female, 22, of Richmond, 12 warrants-Rosenberg.
Rosenberg police responded to 215 calls for assistance or interactions with the public while on patrol on Sunday, Nov. 27, and made 3 arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
2:01 a.m., criminal mischief, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
1:42 a.m., person stopped and questioned, Timber Ln. and Lindsey Dr.
3:38 p.m., fraud, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
4:39 p.m., assault in progress, 5100 block of Twin Summit Dr.
4:50 p.m., traffic stop, 1200 block of Fourth St.
6:11 p.m., assault in progress, 4000 block of Brumbelow St.
7:58 p.m., accident/crash, 1100 block of Radio Ln.
8:51 p.m., assault in progress, 2800 block of Ave. N. (apts).
Arrests made Sunday, Nov. 27
5:31 p.m., male, 23, of Rosenberg, 7 warrants-Rosenberg.
5:32 p.m., female, 36, of Rosenberg, assault.
7:08 p.m., male, 18, of Rosenberg, assault by threat.
