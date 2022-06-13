Rosenberg police responded to 182 calls on Wednesday, June 8, and made five arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:17 a.m., harassment, 4900 block of Ave. H.
9:10 a.m., traffic stop, 4800 block of Ave. H.
11:17 a.m., theft, 3900 block of B.F. Terry Blvd. (Davis-Greenlawn).
11:54 a.m., missing/stolen property recovered, Parkway Ave. and Ward St.
12:58 p.m., assault, 1400 block of Township Ct.
3:53 p.m., traffic hazard, Louise St. and U.S. 59 frontage rd.
4:06 p.m., traffic stop, 500 block of Third St.
4:48 p.m., CPS referral.
9:56 p.m., meet reportee, 2120 Fourth St. (RPD).
10:37 p.m., traffic stop, South Richwood Dr. and Rawson Dr.
10:39 p.m., pedestrian questioned, 7200 Town Center Blvd.
11:30 p.m., welfare check, 5100 block of Ave. H (Burger King).
Arrests made Wednesday, June 8
7:57 p.m., male, 30, of Houston, theft between $100-$750 in value; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (a felony).
10:03 a.m., male, 27, of Alief, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams (a felony).
11:18 p.m., female, 26, of Katy, fleeing or attempting to elude peace officers.
4:33 p.m., male, 46, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
5:52 p.m., female, 38, of Rosenberg, failing to identify herself to a peace officer as a fugitive from justice; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams in a drug-free zone (a felony);possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (a felony); and warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 161 calls on Thursday, June 9, and made four arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
1:07 a.m., weapons call, 2100 block of Fourth St. (RPD).
8:55 a.m., CPS referral.
10:11 a.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 (parole office).
12:14 p.m., CPS referral.
2:01 p.m., auto theft, U.S. 59 frontage Rd. and FM 2218.
2:27 p.m., CPS referral.
1:35 p.m., traffic stop, 1600 block of Jackson St.
1:40 p.m., pedestrian questioned, 3200 block of Ave. R.
3:20 p.m., theft, 3900 block of B.F. Terry Blvd. (Davis-Greenlawn).
6:40 p.m., welfare check, 6200 block of August Green (Rosenberg fire station).
8:11 p.m., traffic stop, U.S. 59 frontage Rd. and FM 2218.
9:22 p.m., traffic stop, 4400 block of FM 2218.
Arrests made Thursday, June 9
12:25 a.m., female, 30, of Rosenberg, four outstanding warrants-Rosenberg.
12:30 a.m., female, 48, of Richmond, driving without a license; wrong/altered/fictitious/altered/obscured license plate/inspection sticker.
6:40 a.m., male, 44, of Stafford, driving while intoxicated.
10:54 a.m., male, 35, of Richmond, warrant served (issued by pardon and parole board).
2:07 p.m., male, 45, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
2:36 p.m., male, 19, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (a felony); possession of volatile chemical.
3:17 p.m., male, 28, of Humble, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (a felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1-4 grams (a felony); possession of a dangerous drug; unlawfully carrying a weapon.
9:39 p.m., male, 63, of Brookshire, 17 counts of theft from a grave; driving while license invalid, fictitious license plate.
10:01 p.m., female, 30, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.