Rosenberg police responded to 131 calls for assistance, traffic violators, property checks, silent alarms, stray and wild animals, noise complaints, people with weapons, deceased persons, suspicious people, civil matters, threats, assaults, road hazards, disturbances, accidents/crashes, assisting other agencies, etc., Friday, June 24, and made three arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
10:13 a.m., traffic stop, 24700 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd.
11:13 a.m., warrant served, 2500 block of Third St.
11:44 a.m., theft, 28000 block of U.S. 59 (Speedy Stop).
12:20 p.m., assault in progress, 3200 block of First St. (Raceway).
2:16 p.m., weapon reported, 1300 block of Hemple Dr.
4:50 p.m., theft, 4900 block of Ave. H (Tabacco Mart).
6:16 p.m., welfare check, 400 block of First St.
6:30 p.m., theft in progress, 3100 block of First St. (Valero).
7:42 p.m., auto theft, 3100 block of Ave. H (Smart Choice Auto).
8:30 p.m., theft in progress, 24800 block of Commercial Dr. (Bath and Body).
11:34 p.m., welfare check, 7400 of Town Center Blvd.
Arrests made Friday, June 24
11:15 p.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, tampering with government record.
11:24 p.m., male, 42, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
11:45 p.m., male, 32, of Rosenberg, warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 142 calls/traffic stops, etc.,on Saturday, June 25, and made six arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
12:16 a.m., assault in progress, 2300 block of Bamore (Bowie Elementary).
2:23 a.m., weapon reported, West St. and Ave. I.
6:35 p.m., assault, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
6:57 p.m., assist another agency, 3100 block of Main Av.
8:50 a.m., criminal mischief, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Motel 6).
11:05 p.m., robbery, 500 block of Minonite Rd. (7-11).
12 p.m., burglary, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Waffle House).
2:32 p.m., theft, 1700 block of Ave. H. (7-11).
6:55 p.m., theft, 3900 block of B.F. Terry Blvd. (Davis-Greenlawn).
8:21 p.m., suspicious activity, 5100 block of Ave. H.
8:31 p.m., weapon reported, 5700 block of Taylan Ln.
Arrests made Saturday, June 25
12:57 a.m., male, 33, of Richmond, public intoxication.
9:22 p.m., female, 29, of Rosenberg, failure to identify herself to a peace officer as a fugitive from the law; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams/units in a drug-free zone (a felony); public intoxication; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams in a drug-free zone (a felony); warrant served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
3:25 a.m., male, 21, of Rosenberg, three warrants served (issued by another community/law enforcement agency/court).
4:54 p.m., public intoxication-minor, male,17, of Rosenberg.
4:59 p.m., male, 35, of Richmond, public intoxication.
5:53 p.m., male, 60, of Richmond, public intoxication.
n n n n
Rosenberg police responded to 138 calls/traffic stops, etc. on Sunday, June 26, and made six arrests.
Dispatch calls that resulted in offense reports being filed by the responding officer:
8:47 a.m., theft, 2500 block of Third St.
10:37 a.m., suspicious activity, 3300 block of Ave. H (Walgreens).
10:50 a.m., traffic stop, 2100 block of BF Terry Blvd.
1:37 a.m., traffic stop, 4900 block of Mustang Ave.
3:10 p.m., burglary, 1800 block of James St.
5:34 p.m., welfare check, 5200 block of Mustang Ave. (Wessendorff Middle School).
10:12 p.m., welfare check, 2400 block of Ave. L.
10:21 p.m., disturbance, 900 block of Lane Dr.
11:28 p.m., commercial alarm, 3400 block of Ave. H (7-11).
11:25 p.m., sex offense.
Arrests made Sunday, June 26
6:03 a.m., male, 28, of Richmond, fail/refusal to identify himself to a peace officer as a fugitive from the law; possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces; unlawfully carrying of a weapon.
11:39 a.m., male, 29, of Rosenberg, evading arrest/detention.
12:01 p.m., male, 22, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces, in a drug-free zone.
12:15 p.m., male, 19, of Beasley, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces, in a drug-free zone; and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 4, less than 28 grams, in a drug-free zone.
4:21 p.m., male, 61, of Houston, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.
2:03 a.m., male, 51, of Richmond, criminal mischief, damage valued at between $100-$750; theft with two or more previous convictions (a felony); unlawful possession of a criminal instrument (a felony).
