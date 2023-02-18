Monday, Feb. 13
10:42 a.m., suspicious activity, 2900 block of Ave. H (Wells Fargo).
11:08 a.m., disturbance, 3100 block of Vista Dr. (apts).
12:30 p.m., CPS referral.
12:51 p.m., CPS referral.
1:41 p.m., theft, 6900 block of Summertime Way (Christian Brothers Automotive).
1:46 p.m., CPS referral.
2:27 p.m., CPS referral.
2:49 p.m., weapon reported, 800 block of Jennetta St.
3:42 p.m., CPS referral.
4:07 p.m., CPS referral.
4:44 p.m., CPS referral.
2:02 p.m. adult protective services.
4:34 p.m., assist other agency, 900 block of Grunwald Heights Blvd.
5:44 p.m., assault in progress, 3300 block of Ave. H.
9:35 p.m., traffic stop, Houston St. and Ave. L.
Arrests made Monday, Feb. 13
11:27 a.m., male, 44, of Richmond, possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:31 p.m., male, 37, of Houston, assault.
10:14 p.m., female, 51, of Rosenberg, 9 warrants-Rosenberg.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
1 a.m., traffic stop, 1100 block of Radio Ln (at Ashton Oaks Apts).
8:26 a.m., CPS referral.
9:39 a.m., CPS referral.
11:56 a.m., suspicious activity, 23900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (Popeye’s BTC).
12:14 p.m., threat, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
1:53 p.m., theft in progress, 24900 block of Commercial Dr. (Kohl’s).
1:59 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 3400 block of First St. (by Taco Bell).
3:04 p.m., traffic stop, 400 block of Patton Rd.
3:20 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. D and Third St.
3:41 p.m., assault in progress, 3400 block of Fountains Dr. (apts).
4:24 p.m., welfare check, U.S. 59 frontage rd. & Airport Ave.
5:23 p.m., meet reportee, 2100 block of 4th St. (RPD).
10:44 p.m., traffic stop, 1700 block of Jackson St. (at OakBend).
Arrests made Tuesday, Feb. 14
2:50 a.m., male, 41, of Rosenberg, warrant.
1:04 p.m., male, 24, of Rosenberg, warrant.
1:36 p.m., male, 42, of Rosenberg, warrant.
4:03 p.m., male, 38, of Needville, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
4:03 p.m., male, 25, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2A, less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone (felony).
4:42 p.m., female, 20, of Pleak, assault.
11:49 p.m., male, 21, of Richmond, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony).
Wednesday, Feb. 15
1:28 a.m., assault, 3800 block of SH 36 (at Seabourne Creek Nature Park).
8:36 a.m., traffic hazard, 1500 block of Tobola St.
9:55 a.m., missing person, 900 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
9:58 a.m., warrant served, 2100 block of 4th St. (RPD).
10:07 a.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 (parole office).
11:03 a.m., assault, 1100 block of Damon St. (in front of Burger Barn).
11:47 p.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 (parole office).
1:46 p.m., accident/crash, 8th St. and Parrott Ave.
2:48 p.m., theft, 6400 block of Orange Blossom Ln.
3:14 p.m., deceased person, 800 block of Bernard Ave.
10:22 p.m., suspicious activity, 900 block of Cole Ave. (apts).
11:14 p.m., theft, 1700 block of Ave. H (7-11).
Arrests made Wednesday, Feb. 15
10:27 a.m., male, 64, of Missouri City, 6 warrants-Rosenberg.
11:09 a.m., male, 46, of Houston, warrant.
12:19 p.m., male, 36, of Houston, warrant.
3:59 p.m., male, 36, of Houston, theft with two or more previous theft convictions (felony).
Thursday, Feb. 16
8:23 a.m., theft, 300 block of Hillcrest Dr.
9:45 a.m., assault, 600 block of Benton Rd.
10:35 a.m., traffic stop, 400 block of Houston St.
10:51 a.m., traffic stop, 1st. St. and Rice St.
12:09 p.m., CPS referral. 1900 block of City Hall Dr.
12:32 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. F and 6th St.
1:08 p.m., traffic stop, 1300 block of 7th St.
2:01 p.m., auto theft, 2000 block of Hamilton St.
2:04 p.m., assist other agency, U.S. 59 and FM 2919.
2:49 p.m., assault, 2100 block of 4th St. (RPD).
3:30 p.m., traffic stop, Walnut Ave. and 3rd St.
4:13 p.m., disturbance, 1100 block of San Jacinto St.
6:31 p.m., traffic stop, Brazos St. and Ave. H.
7:46 p.m., assault in progress, 5100 block of Harbor Palm Dr.
9:36 p.m., suspicious activity, 2300 block of BF Terry Blvd.
11:35 p.m., traffic stop, 1600 Main St.
Arrests made Thursday, Feb. 16
11:19 a.m., male, 49, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone (felony).
1:29 p.m., male, 60, of Rosenberg, fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer; failure to signal before turning automobile; ran stop sign; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
2 p.m., male, 18, of Richmond, possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful carrying of a weapon.
2:52 p.m., male, 37, of Katy, warrant.
4:05 p.m., female, 28, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram (felony).
4:57 p.m., male, 17, of Rosenberg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2. less than 2 grams (felony).
7:46 p.m., male, 47, of Cypress, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
8:54 p.m., female, 17, of Rosenberg, assault by contact (didn’t have permission to touch victim).
