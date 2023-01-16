9:38 a.m., traffic stop, 27900 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (At Safelite Auto Glass).
11:03 a.m., assault, 6900 block of Industrial Pkwy (Ruchis).
1:38 p.m., theft, 600 block of Park Place Blvd. (apts).
2:53 p.m., harassment, 1800 block of Klauke St.
3:57 p.m., traffic stop, Ave. I and 6th St.
6:07 p.m., welfare check, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and 1st St.
8:48 p.m., assault in progress, 1400 block of Stevens Ct.
9:32 p.m., traffic stop, 24700 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (by TMobile).
10:07 p.m., harassment, 800 block of Canyon Hill Ln.
11:18 p.m., traffic stop, 3500 block of FM 762.
Arrests made Monday, Jan. 9
10:31 a.m., male, 54, of Missouri City, warrant.
4:44 p.m., male, 36, of Rosenberg, warrant.
10:35 p.m., female, 26, of Richmond, 4 warrants-Rosenberg.
8:33 a.m., criminal mischief, 3400 block of Ave. F. (Ft. Bend ALC).
10:14 a.m., assist other agency, 1300 block of Damon St.
10:21 a.m., warrant served, 700 block of SH 36 North (parole office).
10:26 a.m., CPS referral.
12:35 p.m., missing person, 800 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
1:04 p.m., auto theft, 27300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd.(Texan Hyundai).
1:43 p.m., traffic stop, First St. and City Hall Dr.
3:12 p.m., traffic stop, 3300 block of Ave. H (at Walgreens).
7:59 p.m., deceased person, 1000 block of Sally Anne Dr.
Arrests made Tuesday, Jan. 10
12:37 a.m., female, 19, of Rosenberg, failure to identify herself to a peace officer as a fugitive from the law (or providing false ID); possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
11:13 a.m., male, 41, of Nada, Tx., warrant served.
2:05 p.m., female, 37, of Richmond, 2 warrants-Rosenberg.
4:08 p.m., juvenile detained.
4:58 p.m., male, 38, of Biloxi, Ms., possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence (felony).
5:28 p.m., female, 19, of Rosenberg, unlawfully carrying weapon.
12:53 a.m., theft in progress, 28300 block of U.S. 59 frontage rd. (at La Quinta).
3:25 a.m., property check, 800 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
3:56 a.m., traffic stop, Orange Blossom Ln and Tyler Trace Ln.
4:41 a.m., threat, 700 block of Reagan Park Ct.
Arrests made Wednesday, Jan. 11
1:39 a.m., male, 47, of Houston, theft, less than $100.
4:08 a.m., male, 26, of Richmond, resisting arrest/search/transport; tampering with physical evidence (felony).
5:05 a.m., male, 18, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram (felony).
