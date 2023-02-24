8:17 a.m., theft, 800 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
9:29 a.m., theft, 1000 block of Sally Anne Dr.
10:27 a.m., theft, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
10:47 a.m., theft, 4700 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
12 p.m., person stopped and questioned, 6th St. and Ave. D.
12:53 p.m., weapon reported, 800 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
1:29 p.m., traffic hazard, 24000 Brazos Town Crossing.
2:12 p.m., weapon reported, 5100 block of Breezy Parke Ln.
7:20 p.m., civil matter, 1900 block of Chelsea Ct.
11:43 p.m., welfare check, 2700 block of Mercantile Dr. (Buffalo Wild Wings).
Arrests made Friday, Feb. 17
9:51 a.m., male, 28, of Wharton, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams (felony); warrant.
12:27 p.m., female, 54, of Rosenberg, 5 warrants (4 of them from city of Rosenberg).
2:14 p.m., male, 28, of Houston, warrant.
1:46 a.m., disturbance, 3400 block of Ave. R.
2:19 a.m., assault, 1500 block of SP 529 (El Presidente).
9:38 a.m., fraud reported, 5000 block of Ave. H (Jack in the Box).
11 p.m., civil matter, 1000 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
Arrests made Saturday, Feb. 18
12:15a.m., male, 23, of Albuquerque, NM, public intoxication.
3:31 a.m., male, 39, of Rosenberg, disorderly conduct.
3:56 a.m., male, 21, of Needville, fight; warrant.
7:01 a.m., male, 58, of Rosenberg, assault; resisting arrest/search/transport.
4:21 a.m., commercial alarm, 5100 block of Ave. H (Lucky Jewelry).
4:40 a.m., disturbance, 800 block of Matamoros Dr.
5 a.m., traffic stop, Collins Creek Blvd. and Delta Crossing.
9 a.m., warrant served, 100 block of Lane Dr.
10:26 a.m., assault, 5200 block of Pine Pass Dr.
1:29 p.m., fraud reported, 8300 Silent Deep Dr.
1:39 p.m., theft, 5500 block of Reading Rd. (apts).
3:18 p.m., accident/crash, U.S. 59 frontage rd. and Hartledge Rd.
4:59 p.m., theft in progress,5100 block of Ave. H.
5:35 p.m., trash fire, 700 block of Blume Rd. (trl prk).
9:42 p.m., 9-11 emergency call, 800 block of Lane Dr. (apts).
Arrests made Sunday, Feb. 19
12:30 a.m., male, 40, of Richmond, public intoxication.
5:43 a.m., male, 35, of Rosenberg, public intoxication.
7:18 a.m., male, 18, of Houston, unlawful possession of criminal instrument (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 4, between 200-400 grams (felony).
7:26 a.m., male, 24, of Houston, unlawful possession of criminal instrument (felony); possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 4, between 200-400 grams (felony).
10:37 a.m., male, 26, of Rosenberg, warrant.
11:55 a.m., male, 25, of Rosenberg, disorderly conduct.
12:13 p.m., female, 25, of Rosenberg, driving with an expired driver’s license; ran stop sign.
10:22 p.m., male, 30, of Rosenberg, warrant.
